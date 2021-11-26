ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Police seeking suspect in Thanksgiving shooting death of an 18-year-old Peoria man

By Chris Kaergard, Journal Star
 4 days ago

A Peoria man's death on Thanksgiving morning is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

And on Friday evening, police announced a suspect was being sought in connection with the death of Matthew C. Smith, 18.

Police are searching for Martarius J. McGee, 24. He's described as being 6-foot-1-inch tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with long black hair with blonde tips, and brown eyes, according to a news release from police. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police stated.

What happened in the case?

Police were called at 11:06 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Thrush Avenue on reports of a shooting there. A ShotSpotter gunfire detection alert reported five shots in the area.

Once there, officers were told an 18-year-old man was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center by private vehicle, where Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Smith, who lived in the 3200 block of North Wisconsin Avenue, was pronounced dead at 11:39 a.m.

Police and Harwood said Smith's death is being investigated as a homicide. It's the 33rd homicide reported in Peoria this year.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon, Harwood said Friday morning, and Smith's cause of his death is expected to be released at that time.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call police at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

Peoria, IL
Peoria County, IL
County
