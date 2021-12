You may be thinking a large or full-ride scholarship from the colleges and universities you’ve applied and sent your FAFSA forms to is coming your way due to your GPA and achievements. As a financial aid administrator for over 25 years, I get concerned when I hear this. Assumptions like this too often lead to students spending little time applying for local scholarships as they wait for colleges to make them a generous financial aid offer. This also leads to many students and families only applying to schools with the biggest name recognition (and often the highest tuition prices). You may see media reports talking about students admitted to Ivy League schools winning six-figure dollar amounts in scholarships funds, but the reality is that not every student will receive a full-ride scholarship from their college or university of choice. That’s why you need to start applying for scholarships well before you receive your college acceptances as a senior. This will help you make up the difference between the total costs of going to your school(s) of interest after financial aid has been offered. These are three ways to be proactive when outlining college plans:

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO