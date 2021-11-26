ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN tourism body chief calls for swift, uniform decisions on COVID travel curbs

By Corina Pons
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUXfu_0d7JLPC500

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Countries need to decide swiftly on applying travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 and make such rules uniform, the head of the Madrid-based United Nations' tourism body said on Friday.

UN World Tourism Organisation Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili spoke to Reuters shortly before the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned against hasty travel restrictions as it would take a few weeks to understand the variant's impact.

"It depends on WHO recommendations, but my recommendation will be to take decisions today, not after one week, because if it continues to spread as we are expecting then it will be late and will make no sense to apply restrictions," he said.

He pointed out that countries need to follow WHO recommendations in drawing up coordinated travel rules and harmonised safety and hygiene protocols, and stressed Europe should set an example and impose uniform rules to avoid confusing tourists.

"Traditionally it is the most visited continent worldwide, and it is most ready with vaccination numbers and sanitary infrastructure," he added, pointing to the European Union's COVID green pass as a successful example of a joint policy.

Fear of contagion and restrictions on movement triggered a 74% contraction in global tourism arrivals in 2020, according to UNWTO data, generating losses of $1.3 trillion in export revenues.

The industry had hoped the rollout of vaccines would unleash a quick recovery this year but the recent surge in cases across Europe has prompted several nations to bring back tough restrictions, dampening that optimism in the run-up to Christmas.

"Of course the damage is huge because we are talking about the period where there would be a big influx of tourists," Pololikashvili said.

Worldwide, a quarter of countries have travel restrictions in place and borders in some 21% of destinations are completely closed to tourism, according to the UNWTO.

Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Andrei Khalip and Nathan Allen; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zurab Pololikashvili
Axios

WHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron

The World Health Organization on Tuesday advised those 60 or older and other vulnerable people to postpone travel plans in response to the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Driving the news: The WHO said on Monday that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk and may be more...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Europe#The European Union#Unwto#Acco
CNET

New US travel ban for omicron variant: What it means for you

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The World Health Organization labeled the omicron coronavirus variant a "variant of concern" on Nov. 24, sparking worries that another new wave of COVID-19 might land in the middle of a travel-filled and close-quartered holiday season. Out of concern for what omicron's "variant of concern" label means -- that it could be more contagious than the highly transmissible delta variant, or that it might make our vaccines less effective against COVID-19 -- the US issued a travel ban for eight countries where omicron is circulating, effective Monday.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

These countries have imposed travel restrictions due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant

Cases of the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant are continuing to pop up around the world, as many countries rush to close their borders and tighten travel restrictions to curb the spread. Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, the UK, Denmark, and Austria are among the countries that have detected the potentially more...
TRAVEL
Metro International

Shanghai curbs tourism over new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A handful of local COVID-19 cases in eastern parts of China have prompted Shanghai city to limit tourism activities and a nearby city to cut public transport services, as China insists on zero tolerance against letting clusters spread. Shanghai city detected three domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Tourists rush to S.Africa airport after travel bans

Anxious-looking travellers thronged Johannesburg international airport and stood in long queues on Friday, desperate to squeeze onto the last flights to countries that had just shut their doors to South Africa. She had travelled to South Africa with her partner to adopt the child and was desperate to get back to their home in Austria.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

Travel curbs tightened across the world amid new Covid variant fears

Australian officials are racing to carry out further tests on passengers arriving from southern Africa who tested positive for Covid-19 to determine if they are carrying the Omicron variant, as nations around the world tightened controls against the worrying new strain. Neighbouring New Zealand announced it is restricting travel from...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

United States plans new chief travel and tourism officer

The United States government has confirmed plans to create a chief travel and tourism officer at the department of transportation. The new role, created as part of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act passed last week, will be designed to help co-ordinate travel and tourism policy across all modes of transportation.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Omicron already playing havoc with travel and tourism

News of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and a growing list of new restrictions is putting a crimp in freshly made travel plans. Thanksgiving leftovers are still in the fridge, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday sales are in play, and this week many fully vaccinated people were hoping to get deals for Christmas travel, spring break, and reunion and bucket list trips.
TRAVEL
kfgo.com

Germany considers more COVID-19 curbs as U.S. advises against travel there

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s health minister called on Tuesday for further restrictions to contain a “dramatic” surge in coronavirus cases as the country’s infection rate hit a record high and the United States advised against travel there. The seven-day incidence rate – the number of people per 100,000 to be...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy