Blinken to visit Latvia, Sweden next week for NATO, OSCE meetings

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia’s alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is...
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday that the U.S.-led military organization must prepare for the worst as concern mounts that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine. NATO is worried about a Russian buildup of heavy equipment and troops near Ukraine’s northern border, not far...
MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, was legally Russian territory, RIA news agency reported, in a reversal of his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the...
NATO on Tuesday warned Moscow it would pay a high price if it launches an invasion of Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines".
Top diplomats from the US-led alliance met in Latvia's capital Riga looking to deter a Russian incursion as fears have grown after accusations Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on its neighbour's borders.
"Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting.
Stoltenberg said that alliance members could impose "economic sanctions and political reactions" against Moscow without going into detail.
RIGA/MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia...
SECRETARY GENERAL STOLTENBERG: So Secretary Blinken, dear Tony, it’s great to see you again, and thank you for your leadership, for your commitment, and for being such a strong – a staunch and strong supporter of NATO. I would also like to thank you for the United States consulting with allies on a wide range of important issues – on the nuclear issues, disarmament, on Afghanistan, on many other issues over the last weeks, including on the new American post review – and we welcome the outcome where the United States once again demonstrates its commitment to European security, not only in words but also in deeds, and actually increasing the U.S. presence in Europe, demonstrating your strong support for NATO, for the transatlantic unity.
MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
NATO foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to counter a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border amid fears the Kremlin could be preparing to invade. NATO diplomats say the bloc remains uncertain of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions -- but ministers will discuss contingency plans should Russia invade.
EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force.
The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week.
Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
VILNIUS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needed to adjust its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces. Nauseda told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission...
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - All options are on the table in how to respond to Russia's "large and unusual" troop buildup near Ukraine's border, and the NATO alliance will decide on the next move following consultations next week, the State Department's top U.S. diplomat for European affairs said on Friday.
MR ICE: Thank you very much, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. Good morning and welcome to this call previewing Secretary Blinken’s upcoming trip to Latvia and Sweden, which we announced officially just this morning. A quick reminder here at the top. This briefing is on the record, but...
Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): The US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West will be meeting with the Taliban leaders in Doha next week. "They'll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, reported Tolo News. "That includes counterterrorism, that includes...
On the last day of a trip to Africa to bolster U.S. influence on a continent that receives much of its foreign aid from U.S. rival China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. efforts to strengthen alliances in Africa must be evaluated on results. The top U.S. diplomat...
In early November, US Navy ships, including the Sixth Fleet's flagships, returned to the Black Sea. The visit is a sign of the US's increasing focus on the region, where NATO forces are spending more time. The increased military activity reflects the sea's strategic value amid tensions between NATO and...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Washington on Wednesday removed Nigeria from its list of countries with religious freedom concerns, just a day before Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in the country as part of a tour of Africa. The omission drew a sharp rebuke from a U.S. government commission that had...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kenya Wednesday to discuss 'the partnership' between the two countries and to address regional issues such as ending the violence in Ethiopia, combating terrorism in Somalia and reviving Sudan's transition to a civilian government, the State Department said Tuesday. Kenya, a member of...
