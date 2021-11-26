ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken to visit Latvia, Sweden next week for NATO, OSCE meetings

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Latvia and Sweden next week, the U.S. State...

