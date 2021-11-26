ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit using film of Kid Cudi to promote mental health in Black community

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 4 days ago
More than 160 people are heading to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday for a sold-out screening of “A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story,” which details the story of Cleveland-based rapper to the world-renowned visionary he is today.

The story details his own struggles with depression, drug addiction and suicidal ideation.

The screening at the Rock Hall was organized by the local nonprofit “Peel Dem Layers Back,” which helps examine the impact of mental health in the Black and brown community.

Archie Greene.
Peel Dem Layers Back is a nonprofit that helps empower Black men and boys through the power of music.

Archie Green decided to use the screening as a way to use hip-hop to promote mental health awareness in the community and empower Black men and boys through music.

“We're actually talking about my organization, "Peel Dem Layers Back", turning this into a series, and I know that there is a score of other films that are tied to our mission of combining Hip-Hop and mental health to promote mental health awareness in the black and brown community,” Greene said.

Archie Greene.
Peel Dem Layers Back is a nonprofit that helps empower Black men and boys through the power of music.

During the event on Friday, there will be a panel discussion to discuss mental health and music. Due to the overwhelming response to even, Greene is organizing future events that combine music and mental health awareness.

Click here to learn more about the nonprofit "Peel Dem Layers Back."

