Pharmacy Focus Episode 36: Breaking the Stigma Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

Results We included 188 patients (151 with relapsing-remitting MS; the mean age was 43.4 years [SD 12.9], median disease duration 10 years [range 0–36], median Expanded Disability Status Scale 5 [range 0–8], median follow-up 3.5 years [range 1–5.8], and median number of RTX infusions 5 [range 1–9]). Overall, 317 symptomatic infections and 13 severe infections occurred in 133 of 188 (70.7%) and 11 of 188 (5.9%) patients, respectively. After 4 years, 24.4% of patients (95% CI 18.0–33.1) were free of any infection and 92.0% (95% CI 87.1–97.1) had not experienced a severe infection. At RTX onset, the immunoglobulin G (IgG) level was abnormal in 32 of 188 (17%) patients. After RTX, IgG level was <7, <6, <4 and <2 g/L for 83 (44%), 44 (23.4%), 8 (4.2%) and 1 (0.53%) patients, respectively. The risk of infection was associated with reduced IgG levels (multivariate Cox proportional hazards hazard ratio [HR] = 0.86, 95% CI 0.75–0.98, p = 0.03). The risk of reduced IgG level <6 g/L increased with age (HR = 1.36, 95% CI 1.05–1.75, p = 0.01).
