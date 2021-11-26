ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacy Focus Episode 36: Breaking the Stigma Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

pharmacytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiagnosis, treatment options, and the role of the pharmacist in patient care are all important factors when...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Woman's World

Excessive Sweating May Be an Early Sign of This Common Neurological Issue

As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Investigators Develop Potential Vaccine, Treatment for Alzheimer Disease Using Novel Drug Target

Investigators have developed an antibody-based treatment for Alzheimer disease, as well as a protein-based vaccine. Investigators have developed an antibody-based treatment for Alzheimer disease, as well as a protein-based vaccine, according to a study published in Molecular Psychiatry. These 2 treatments were shown to reduce symptoms of Alzheimer disease in mouse models.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ubmd.com

Jacobs Multiple Sclerosis Center for Treatment and Research (JMSCTR)

A designated Center for Comprehensive MS Care by the National MS Society. The Jacobs MS Center for Treatment and Research (JMSCTR) provides state-of-the-art and personalized care for the optimal management of multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating disorders of the central nervous system. Our program includes a full range of patient services and also actively develops and leads research that advances our understanding and management of these diseases.
HEALTH SERVICES
pharmatimes.com

MHRA authorises Vumerity for multiple sclerosis patients

The MHRA has granted marketing authorisation for diroximel fumarate as oral treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) is a next-generation oral fumarate treatment for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). It is an oral fumarate with an improved chemical structure to dimethyl fumarate, and once in the body, it rapidly converts to monomethyl fumarate. It has established efficacy and well-characterised safety, building on Biogen’s leadership in MS oral therapies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Pharmacy Hero
pharmacytimes.com

Advanced Age and Multiple Comorbidities May Be Factors in Poor Prognosis for HZO

Herpes zoster ophthalmicus develops when a varicella-zoster virus infection is reactivated, generally in those who are immunocompromised, and leads to chronic ocular complications. Although extraocular muscle paralysis is commonly associated with herpes zoster ophthalmicus (HZO), extraocular movements should be carefully examined, because eye movement may not improve, even with treatment,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

ADHD is a mental health disorder that includes a combination of persistent challenges, such as difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior. Clinical Pearl of the Day: Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Adult attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition that includes a combination of persistent challenges, such as difficulty...
MENTAL HEALTH
neurology.org

Hypogammaglobulinemia and Infections in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis Treated With Rituximab

Results We included 188 patients (151 with relapsing-remitting MS; the mean age was 43.4 years [SD 12.9], median disease duration 10 years [range 0–36], median Expanded Disability Status Scale 5 [range 0–8], median follow-up 3.5 years [range 1–5.8], and median number of RTX infusions 5 [range 1–9]). Overall, 317 symptomatic infections and 13 severe infections occurred in 133 of 188 (70.7%) and 11 of 188 (5.9%) patients, respectively. After 4 years, 24.4% of patients (95% CI 18.0–33.1) were free of any infection and 92.0% (95% CI 87.1–97.1) had not experienced a severe infection. At RTX onset, the immunoglobulin G (IgG) level was abnormal in 32 of 188 (17%) patients. After RTX, IgG level was <7, <6, <4 and <2 g/L for 83 (44%), 44 (23.4%), 8 (4.2%) and 1 (0.53%) patients, respectively. The risk of infection was associated with reduced IgG levels (multivariate Cox proportional hazards hazard ratio [HR] = 0.86, 95% CI 0.75–0.98, p = 0.03). The risk of reduced IgG level <6 g/L increased with age (HR = 1.36, 95% CI 1.05–1.75, p = 0.01).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

COPD Awareness Month: Pharmacists’ Role in Helping Patients Breathe Better

Pharmacists have the potential to make a positive impact by screening patients, providing counseling, encouraging beneficial interventions, and helping tailor patient regimens based on personalized needs. Over 16 million Americans suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and it is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States.1,2...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aithority.com

Arterys Partners With Combinostics To Accelerate Accurate And Consistent Evaluations Of Patients With Neurodegenerative Disease And Multiple Sclerosis

Arterys Partners with Combinostics To Offer The Most Comprehensive Neuro AI Suite On The Market Covering A Broad Set of Applications In Neuroradiology. Arterys, the world’s leading vendor neutral AI platform, announced its partnership with Combinostics to make their AI imaging solution, cNeuro® available on the Arterys Platform. This partnership enables Arterys to have the most comprehensive Neuro AI suite on the market covering a broad set of applications in neuroradiology.
ELECTRONICS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Hepatitis B

Chronic HBV increases the risk of developing liver failure, liver cancer, and cirrhosis. Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). For some people, HBV infection becomes chronic, meaning it lasts more than 6 months. Having chronic HBV increases the risk of developing liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

In children with multiple sclerosis, teriflunomide tempers lesion growth

There are few treatment options for children with multiple sclerosis—a condition in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerves in the brain and spinal cord—and most therapies for the disease have not been tested in children. An international team of investigators, including researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), has conducted a phase 3, randomized, double-blind clinical trial to examine the safety and efficacy of teriflunomide, an oral immunomodulatory drug approved in more than 80 countries for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Based on the trial's results, which appear in Lancet Neurology, teriflunomide was recently approved by the European Commission for children aged 10–17 years with a diagnosis of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Millennials With Multiple Sclerosis: Are They Different or Has Medicine Evolved?

On this episode of Managed Care Cast, hear from a multiple sclerosis (MS) specialist about how millennial patients are different (or not) in how they approach their disease. Are millennial patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) different from older patients? If they are different, is it partly because the MS field has benefitted from new therapeutic options and increased knowledge about the role of diet and exercise and modifiable behaviors, such as smoking?
SMYRNA, GA
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Empagliflozin Provides Health Benefits to Patients With Acute Heart Failure

Empagliflozin demonstrated a clinical benefit for patients hospitalized for acute heart failure, according to research presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. These benefits included increased survival, a lower risk of hospital readmission for heart failure, and an overall improvement in quality of life. “This is the first...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Treatment of HLHS in Infants

Lomecel-B (Longeveron) is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell medication that is being evaluated in a phase 2 trial. The FDA has granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation to Lomecel-B (Longeveron) for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a life-threatening and rare congenital heart defect in infants, Longeveron said in a statement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Identifying CDI: Presentation, Prevalence, and Spectrum of Disease

James A. McKinnell, MD: I want to transition into our second section, which is understanding Clostridium difficile–associated diarrhea. Carl, I’ll turn to you. What is C diff?. Carl V. Crawford, MD: C difficile is a gram-positive spore-forming anaerobic rod that’s capable of causing disease by the elaboration of 1 or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have Multiple Sclerosis, Like Christina Applegate

Actress Christina Applegate, of Dead to Me, recently announced she has multiple sclerosis. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," the Anchorman star wrote. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it." She continued: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Dementia, Says Study

Dementia is a progressive disease, and it's important to treat it as early as possible so its progression can be slowed. That's challenging, because many early symptoms of dementia are vague—and some may seem unrelated to the condition. A new study suggests there's a major sign that you may develop dementia that may be overlooked. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?. Internal bleeding in the head may present with the following signs and symptoms: headache, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, seizures, loss of consciousness (syncope), fever/chills, focal neurologic deficit (i.e., weakness on one side of the body), subcutaneous bruising or petechiae around the eyes or ears, GCS score <15.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

