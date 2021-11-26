ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Carolina’s 250th tells revolution story, warts and all

WSAV-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina sees the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolution as a chance to remind people that the state played a huge part in winning the nation’s independence, even if it did try later to tear the United States apart in the Civil War....

