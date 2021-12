Like all sentimental people, my grandma keeps ev-er-y-thing: postcards, letters, photos, and albums. Personally though, my favorite thing she has held onto throughout the years is her amazing clothing collection she accumulated from the 1960s to the 1990s. A few months ago I went to her storage room to look through some old family albums and stumbled across a closet full of fabulous items, which even included my mom's prom dress from 1984!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO