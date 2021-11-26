35 Afghan refugees now in Vermont, living with host families

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Thirty-five Afghan refugees are now in Vermont, state officials said.

The families and individuals who were among those airlifted out of Afghanistan with U.S. forces in August are living with host families, mynbc5 reported Wednesday.

Many are still worried about the safety of relatives left behind in Afghanistan, which is now controlled by the Taliban.

Vermont is expected to have about 225 Afghan refugees by early next year. They will be settling primarily in Chittenden, Windham and Rutland counties, officials said.