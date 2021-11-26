ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

WHO meets today as new COVID variant poised to become new threat

By Jonathan M Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The World Health Organization is meeting today to discuss a new COVID-19 variant seen in a new wave of cases in South Africa. Some health experts have expressed concern about this variant, known as...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hong Kong#Covid#Nature#African#Pfe#Bntx#Johnson Johnson#Novavax#Nvax
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLKY.com

Johnson & Johnson to evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine against new omicron variant

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday that the company has been closely evaluating the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine against the new, rapidly-spreading omicron variant, which has put the world on high alert. The company said in a media release that it is testing blood serum from participants in completed and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
boropark24.com

WHO Calls Urgent Meeting to Discuss Worrisome New South African COVID Variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) will be meeting today in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss a highly-mutating, and therefore highly transmissible, new COVID variant has been detected in South Africa after a spike in COVID-19 infections were discovered in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. “The biggest risk is that [this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kurv.com

WHO Meeting To Talk Risks Of New COVID Strain

The World Health Organization says it will take several weeks to understand a new COVID strain. The agency is meeting with officials right now from South Africa where the strain was recently detected and has already spread to Israel and Hong Kong. It has about 50 mutations, the most ever...
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions. “Travel restrictions may play a role in slightly […]
TRAVEL
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy