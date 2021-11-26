ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Special tradition returns for Charlotte firefighters this Thanksgiving

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrRo4_0d7JJ3Jq00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It doesn’t matter if it’s Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Firefighters have a job to do no matter what the holiday is.

But this year’s Thanksgiving will bring back a special tradition firefighters missed out on in 2020.

There’s always a call, always a run to go out on.

“It’s not just Thanksgiving, it’s all the holidays, we spend all of the holidays here at some point in our careers, away from our families,” said Justin Barringer, a firefighter at Station 15 in Charlotte.

Even on days when everything else slows down, the crew at Station 15 can’t.

“It’s worth it, wholeheartedly, it’s worth every second that we spend here knowing we can help others,” said Justin.

But even fire calls can’t stop some Thanksgiving traditions, like the turkey and the pie.

“It’s a debate, but we’re in the south and we say pe-cawn,” laughed Justin.

Families will be able to come to the firehouse for Thanksgiving dinner this year. It’s a tradition they missed out on in 2020 because of COVID.

So, 2021 calls for Justin’s deviled eggs.

“It’s the perfect boiled egg,” said Justin, as he poked a small hole in the bottom of the egg before cooking it. (It worked too! Poke a hole in the bottom of the egg, put it in boiling water for 10 minutes, then turn it off and cover for 10. After that, Justin said, shake the pot and the eggs will peel themselves.)

“We’re going to thanksgiving tomorrow the day after, we’re doing Christmas early because we can’t get up with our kids,” said Justin.

For Station 15, it doesn’t matter when they celebrate, what matters is why.

“I’m thankful every day. Every day is Thanksgiving.”

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina awarded $38M+ in funds for household water assistance

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina was awarded over $38 million in federal funding to establish a new water assistance program for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Due to the pandemic and its impact on our economy, many households are struggling to maintain their water service,” said Tara Myers, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Firefighters#Christmas#Station 15#Covid
Fox 46 Charlotte

Bullets in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Police responding to a fire alarm and the sound of gunshots at a South Carolina assisted living facility say a resident had placed several rounds of ammunition in a toaster. The ammunition discharged on Sunday night, making employees believe a shooter was on the property, police in Greenwood, South Carolina said. […]
GREENWOOD, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte apartment fire displaces 17 people; 5 units affected

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Fire Department has released more information following a major apartment fire that displaced at least 17 people Monday evening. They say five units were affected. Roofers and fire assessment crews were already working on the building on Runaway Bay Drive Tuesday. One worker, who says she spoke […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person, several pets dead after Mint Hill house fire

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person and several pets died in a house fire in Mint Hill Monday, according to the Mint Hill Police Department. Police said Mint Hill Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Nov. 29 around 7:10 a.m. on Edwards Place. When officials arrived, the left side […]
MINT HILL, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

23-year-old man dies in Rock Hill house fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 23-year-old man died in a house fire in Rock Hill last Thursday, officials confirmed Monday. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to a home on McGill Street in Rock Hill on November 24. James Roberson, 23, died in the fire, the York County coroner […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dies in South Carolina house fire, others displaced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One person died in a Friday fire at a house in Columbia, with five or more other residents displaced. WIS-TV reports that the house was a veterans care home. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said that when firefighters arrived Friday night, the home was already 70% to 75% burned. Neighbor Lamont […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy