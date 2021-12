DANA POINT (CBSLA) – Fishing along 45 miles of the Orange County coastline has reopened, after it was closed because of an oil spill off of Huntington Beach in October. There were a lot of happy anglers baiting their hooks and setting their traps now that the fishery has opened again. “We look forward to it all year and didn’t get to do it for, what, three months or two months,” lobster fisherman Brian Caughlin said. Katrina Foley, from the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said the environmental health office worked closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to ensure that...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO