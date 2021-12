Borussia Dortmund travel to Portugal to take on Sporting CP in a game that could make or break their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The UEFA Champions League is back this week and Borussia Dortmund face a crunch group stage clash against Sporting CP. The situation is simple for the Black and Yellows. A win would see them qualify for the round of 16, but a loss would likely see them get relegated to the Europe League, and a draw would take the qualification battle to the final matchday of the group stage.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO