This 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV is a Black Friday blessing at $338

One of Best Buy's Black Friday deals includes the TCL 6 Series R636 75-inch Mini LED 4K Google TV on sale for $1,299.99. This is a 2021 series television, and it is the version that's sold at Best Buy. There is a similar version, the R635, that is sold at other retailers but uses Roku TV for its smart platform instead. You can also find that one on sale for around the same $1,300 price at Amazon and other places. Both these TVs regularly sell for around $1,600 and sometimes as high as $2,300, so today's price is a fantastic deal. But we're not surprised by that because TCL's best deals are regularly around this time, and thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday Price Guarantee you don't have to worry about the price possibly dropping over the next couple of weeks.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO