Huntsville climbing facility to host Dog Park Day on Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — High Point Climbing and Fitness is inviting pet owners to socialize around the rock wall at its first ever “Dog Park Day.”

This special day where climbers are invited to bring their dogs along to the facility’s location in the MidCity District will be held on Sunday, November 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re encouraging climbers to bring their dogs to this event as a chance to socialize and meet one another,” said Ben Wright, the facility’s programs coordinator.

Wright says any eventgoer that brings a can of pet food will be entered to win free or discounted passes to the climbing facility. The food will be donated to the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

For more information, visit the facility’s events page on Facebook here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.