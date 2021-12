For all of the tumult of this season, the near constant losing, the injuries, the trade talks, and on and on: it was nice to have what felt like a totally standard Sunday. The Dolphins travelled to MetLife Stadium in New (York) Jersey to play one of the teams I believe in least across all professional sports: the New York Football Jets. Due to a injury to their “Quarterback” of the “Future” Zach Wilson, the Jets trotted out former Superbowl champion and current OfficeMax floor supervisor Joe Flacco to lead the offense. That means the Dolphins were against a 2 win team with a backup QB who hasn’t played in a little bit. That should be an easy win.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO