Tiftarea returns to John Milledge for AAA semifinals

CHULA — This week can be it. Tiftarea Academy can knock down the GISA’s giant and they can break their own curse.

The Panthers have made four consecutive Class AAA semifinals. This one is the easiest yet, one that was not even played because of coronavirus at Frederica Academy. However, the opponent on the other side of a field in Milledgeville represents the GISA’s toughest challenge.

John Milledge Academy has won its last 35 games, stretching back to the start of the 2019 season. Tiftarea was No. 12 in that string, falling in the 2019 semifinals, also in Milledgeville. That was the last time the two teams met.

“They’ve got a really good team, they have a good program, they’re loaded again this year,” said Tiftarea head coach Erik Soliday. He’s up for the challenge John Milledge brings. “Every year, if you want to be the best, you go through John Milledge. You gotta play them at some point.”

“Anything can happen, once you get in the playoffs,” he said. “Just play and see what happens.”

The Trojans are the heavy favorite Friday. It’s not just the winning streak, but how they are winning. The average score of a 2021 game has been 45-6 and the closest anyone has come is 26 points.

Tiftarea counters that scoring with scrappiness. Soliday’s team is 6-5. Though they have been outscored this season, they were one fourth quarter stop away from winning the region.

On a rainy, wet night in Valwood, Soliday’s squad made no mistakes in thumping the Valiants, 32-14. It was also a contest that saw Dylan Harbort make every second half play on offense.

Harbort is the Panthers’ leading passer and rusher. He has 1,179 yards through the air and 13 touchdowns. Four have gone to Mason Tyler and three each to Justin Moore and Matthew Malone. As a runner, Harbort has 1,529 yards and 16 scores — the yardage numbers are 86% of Tiftarea’s total on offense.

It’s been two weeks since that Valwood game, also the last time Tiftarea took the field against another team. Soliday confessed it’s a fine line between well-rested and too well-rested. “I wish we could have played last week,” he said. “Now we just have to get that game speed (going) quick. When you’re out two weeks like that, it’s tough to get that game speed back.”

Soliday doesn’t think it will take long to get back to the pace of the game. At this point of the year, he said, a team is pretty well adjusted to any challenges.

The Panthers’ class of 2022 will have been in the semifinals for all of its varsity seasons. “Not a bad little run, but at some point, we want to get past the semifinals,” he said. Soliday recalls being told after nearly every one of these campaigns that he will have to rebuild. He’s proud that “reloading” has become more accurate than “rebuilding.”

John Milledge is in the semis after a 42-6 victory over Bulloch Academy. If the Trojans did not have enough weapons, they found a new one in Bud Veal. Veal scored three rushing touchdowns and returned a Bulloch fumble for another.

Like the Panthers, the biggest source of ground yardage has been from their quarterback. Through nine games — JMA is 10-0 — Briggs Eady ran for 636 yards and nine touchdowns. The yardage leads the team though Javian Butts has crossed the goal line as a rusher 10 times. Marcus Prestwood has caught seven scores.

Eady is an outstanding athlete, Soliday said. “They use their speed, they get on the edges, they’ll throw it around. They have some good receivers.” Without the Frederica game off, he was able to go to Milledgeville and see the Trojans in person. Soliday highlighted Prestwood’s play as well and is particularly impressed with John Milledge’s depth.

“We know what we’re up against,” said Soliday. “We know what the challenge is. It’s a matter if we out-execute and do the things we need to do to be successful.”

Fortunately, the weather looks good for Friday night, at least from the standpoint that rain is not likely. The thermometer may reach as low as 33 degrees, however.

Friday’s winner will play next week at Mercer University, against either Westfield or Pinewood Christian.