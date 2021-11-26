ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

European Union Approves Large Farm Subsidies Deal

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – The European Parliament approved the biggest reform to their farm subsidies in decades. Reuters says the vote switches much of the cash subsidies to smaller farms and rewards producers who...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

EU notebook: Austrian climate minister threatens over nuclear power

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights By Daniel Byrne (Dan Byrne is a correspondent based in Dublin, covering climate and finance matters. He is a graduate of Dublin City University. He has held communications & fundraising roles in NGOs and has contributed content for Irish media outlets RTE, AMLintelligence, and the Irish Examiner.) DUBLIN (Callaway […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsdakota.com

Lock and Dam Renovation Funding Key to Global Competitiveness of U.S. Soy

(NAFB) – The soybean checkoff plans to fund pre-engineering and design work to enhance and maintain Lock and Dam #25 on the Upper Mississippi River. . The United Soybean Board calls the facility a U.S. infrastructure asset critical for efficient barge traffic. The move is an effort to ensure continued and reliable delivery of U.S. soybean exports to customers around the world.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Farming#Climate Change#Intensive Farming#The European Parliament#Reuters#Eu#Ag Committee#The Common Ag Policy
wabcradio.com

European Union Commission withdraws ‘inclusivity guideline’

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Don’t use the names “Mary” and “John” while giving examples of people. Avoid the words “Christmas” and “European” and avoid portraying families as the “stereotypical nuclear unit.” These are just some of the directives for officials in the European Union’s, “European Commission Guidelines for Inclusive Communication.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NebraskaTV

Study links crop insurance subsidies to fewer small farms

LINCOLN, Neb. — When the Agriculture Risk Protection Act passed in 2000 it was a game changer for many farmers. The idea was bigger subsidies and more insurance coverage gave farmers a cushion in case of disaster and now 20 years later a study shows that participation in those insurance programs is up and growing but the number of small farms in Nebraska continues to shrink.
LINCOLN, NE
Truth About Cars

Report: Biden Admin May Link Semiconductor Subsidies to Unions

Despite the semiconductor shortage having encouraged the automotive sector to repeatedly idle factories, word on the ground is that things are becoming more stable. Companies are seeing less production downtime overall and workers are reporting more reliable working conditions across the board. However, several automakers have continued to express concerns (e.g. Volvo), alleging that chip shortages could stretch deep into 2022, while the U.S. government ponders how to advance chip production in-country and become less dependent on Asian suppliers.
LABOR ISSUES
dallassun.com

EU insists it's winning hybrid war with Belarus

Alleged attempts by Belarus? embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko to weaponize thousands of desperate migrants as part of an effort to put pressure on the EU have failed to divide its members, the bloc's chief has insisted. Speaking on Sunday during an official visit to neighboring Lithuania, which has seen a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Swiss voters approve government’s pandemic response in referendum

Swiss voters on Sunday approved their government’s pandemic response plan in a referendum by a 62.01% majority, according to official results published on the Federal Chancellery’s website. With a 65.72% participation, the Sunday referendum showed that most Swiss voters are unwilling to give up restrictive measures against Covid-19, with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

European Council approves two digital asset proposals

The European Union's planned framework for regulating cryptocurrencies is one step closer to becoming official. On Wednesday, the European Council, which guides the EU's political agenda, announced its position on the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). Following the deal, which must then...
MARKETS
newsdakota.com

USDA Cuts Ag Export Forecast for 2022

(NAFB) – The USDA cut its farm exports forecast in 2022, blaming weaker soybean demand from China and lower soybean prices. The Economic Research Service says it now expects American ag exports to hit $175.5 billion in the fiscal year 2022, down from the August forecast of $2 billion. The agency says soybean exports will be down $3.9 billion next year for a total of $28.4 billion. Soybean meal exports were forecast to slump by $800 million to $4.9 billion due to lower prices.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

Farm Groups Ask Administration to be Firm on WTO Issues

(NAFB) – A coalition of farm groups wrote to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ag Secretary Vilsack on challenges surrounding the World Trade Organization. The Hagstrom Report says those groups are pleased that Ambassador Tai gave strong statements on engaging boldly with the WTO. They want the Biden administration to try and get the public stockholding and the special safeguard mechanism proposals at the WTO eliminated in connection with the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference.
AGRICULTURE
insidebitcoins.com

European Council approves two frameworks for regulating cryptocurrencies

The European Union has been planning to for the longest time to regulate cryptocurrencies. The union has announced that it is one step closer to implementing an entire framework for regulating cryptocurrencies. The council has now announced its thoughts on the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) and the Digital Operational...
MARKETS
Boston Herald

Biden Administration approves 2nd large US offshore wind farm

The Biden administration approved an offshore wind farm off the coasts of Rhode Island and New York on Wednesday as part of a plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced it approved the construction and operations of the South...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsdakota.com

Farm and Biofuel Groups React to BBB Act Provisions

(NAFB) – Several agricultural groups reacted to key provisions found in the Build Back Better Act. Growth Energy, the National Corn Growers Association, the National Farmers Union, and the Renewable Fuels Association are grateful for the Congressional efforts to build new markets for farmers and biofuel producers. In a letter...
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

U.S., India Reach Agreement on Ag Trade

(NAFB) – India and the United States agreed to expand trade between the nations on some agricultural products. Those include U.S. cherries, alfalfa, and distiller’s dried grains, as well as Indian mangoes, grapes, shrimp, and water buffalo. The two sides came together in the first U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum meeting in four years. The trade ministers also talked about the possibility of restoring India’s trade benefits under the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences. The two countries have disputed over a range of issues recently, including tariffs that dampened the prospects of reaching a bilateral trade deal.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy