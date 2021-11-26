ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Game Day for the War on I-4: USF at UCF

By Brian Smith
 4 days ago

All the game day information for the War on I-4 right here!

ORLANDO - The game everyone waits for is here. The Bulls head to Orlando to take on the Knights in the annual War on I-4.

Here are a few questions to ponder leading into this game.

**What’s the mindset for the Bulls after losing four games in a row?

**With four consecutive games without throwing an interception, has freshman quarterback Mikey Keene turned the corner for the Knights?

**Will UCF’s pass rush be able to consistently get after USF signal caller Timmy McClain without blitzing?

**Will UCF running back Isaiah Bowser be able to play today after attempting to rehabilitate his ankle?

Here’s today’s game day information:

Location: Bounce House

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Television: ESPN

Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

Beyond the game prediction article, information about the matchups between USF and UCF, as well as college football news and recruiting news follows:

Game Prediction

War on I-4 Game Prediction: USF at UCF

War on I-4 News

UCF Players and Coaches Talk The Inside 'Scoop' on their Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes

UCF Offensive Trends, Thoughts on Injuries, Heading into the War on I-4

Key USF Defensive Players to Watch

A UCF Student’s Perspective of The War on I-4

Video Clips and Commentary from Gus Malzahn's Press Conference

Getting to Know the USF Bulls' Offensive Weapons

Defending Timmy McClain's Versatile Skills Key to UCF Defeating USF

College Football News

Cincinnati’s Case for the College Football Playoff

Ole Miss and Mississippi State Playmakers Take Center Stage in the Egg Bowl

For College Football Coaching Hires, Here's a History Lesson for LSU, Florida and Southern California Fans

Recruiting News

Senior Film Reviews: UCF’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Will UCF be Recruiting Florida's Orlando Commitments?

