It's Game Day for the War on I-4: USF at UCF

All the game day information for the War on I-4 right here!

ORLANDO - The game everyone waits for is here. The Bulls head to Orlando to take on the Knights in the annual War on I-4.

Here are a few questions to ponder leading into this game.

**What’s the mindset for the Bulls after losing four games in a row?

**With four consecutive games without throwing an interception, has freshman quarterback Mikey Keene turned the corner for the Knights?

**Will UCF’s pass rush be able to consistently get after USF signal caller Timmy McClain without blitzing?

**Will UCF running back Isaiah Bowser be able to play today after attempting to rehabilitate his ankle?

Here’s today’s game day information:

Location: Bounce House

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Television: ESPN

Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

