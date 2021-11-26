Laurinburg Exchange

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

 4 days ago
Two RCC students

receive scholarship

LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College announced that two of its students, Michaela Gayle Mickles and Decarius McKeithan, are the recipients of a $5,000 scholarship from the State Employees Credit Union.

The People Helping People scholarship is a two-year scholarship program established by the SECU to help assist community college students in achieving success.

Mickles hopes to become a registered nurse by 2023.

McKeithan made a promise to one of his instructors who passed away a few years ago. She had started a food pantry on campus, which was open to anyone and everyone. He vowed to help keep the food pantry up and running — which he did.

Drainage project

begins Monday

LUMBERTON – More than a dozen drainage pipes underneath a five-mile stretch of N.C. 711 will be replaced starting Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will start on the Lumberton end of the busy highway near its intersection of Pine Log Road and work westward toward Pembroke. They will replace one pipe at a time, closing the road for about three days at that location. They will then patch and reopen the road and move to the next site for a new pipe.

Changeable message boards will note the detour.

COVID-19 cases

decline in county

LUMBERTON — After COVID-19 cases and deaths in Robeson County saw a slight uptick into mid-November, the number of deaths held steady while the number of cases dropped by 15% over the last seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 114 new virus cases between Nov. 16 and Monday, down from 135 from Nov. 9-15. This brings the county’s case total to 26,322.

Tuesday Cruisers

raise $3,000

ROCKINGHAM — The Tuesday Cruisers, as they call themselves, come from all walks of life but are united in their love of classic cars, motorcycles and trucks. What keeps them coming back is more than a passion of vehicles.

At their most recent meeting, the Cruisers donated a total of $3,000 to support local children’s programs, divided evenly among the Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Psalm 91:4 Project, a pillow and blanket drive for foster children. The money donated towards the law enforcement agencies will go toward their Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Deputy programs.

The money was raised through their weekly 50/50 raffle.

From Champion Media reports

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter brought home honors, including the title of state champions during the 67th Annual North Carolina FFA Association Land Judging Career Development Event on Saturday. The Senior Team placed first in the state. Senior Team members include Belle Merlo, Kamryn McInnis, Laci...
RALEIGH — Robeson County’s district attorney was given Tuesday the Dogwood Award by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein for his efforts to better Robeson County. Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott was among 36 state residents to receive the award Tuesday, according to a press release by Attorney General Josh Stein’s office. The awards are presented to North Carolinians who strive to better the lives of members of their communities.
Missing woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for 24-year-old Gabriella Mabe. She was reported missing yesterday after leaving the Alamance Regional Medical Center. Her family has been unable to contact her. She is approximately 5'5 with brown hair and blue/green eyes. Mabe was last seen wearing black leggings, black sweatshirt, and white high-top shoes. She may be in the Greensboro area. If you have seen her contact Burlington Police (336)-229-3500.
2 killed in Robeson County homicide, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed a double murder happened Thursday night on Randy Street off of Evergreen Church Road outside of Lumberton. At this time, additional details haven’t been provided as detectives are still in the early stages of an investigation. Anyone with information...
North Carolina Spree Killer Arrested

North Carolina Spree Killer ArrestedSCDN Graphics Department. Police in southeastern North Carolina say three people were fatally shot in a chaotic killing spree. The shootings happened Friday evening, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
What we know about the forest fire still raging at Pilot Mountain in North Carolina

Crews are battling a forest fire that has continued into a third day at Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina. 50 firefighters were called to the “active woods fire” on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer fire departments were eventually “demobilized for the night” while crews from the North Carolina Forest Service and Pilot Mountain State Park remained on the scene.
We saw you recently …

… in the Food Lion parking lot Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
Large stash of drugs thrown over NC prison fence

LAURINBURG, Scotland County — Two officers patrolling a North Carolina prison found a large stash of drugs just before Thanksgiving. Corrections officers at Scotland Correctional Institution said they found five Gatorade bottles and a plastic mayonnaise jar thrown over the fence. Inside were 190 grams of marijuana, 503 ounces of...
Farmville couple donates $7 million to Raleigh school

FARMVILLE — A Farmville couple with a history of giving back to the community has made a multi-million dollar donation to a private girls school in Raleigh. Henry and Tracey Smith donated $7 million in October to support construction of a new academic science building at St. Mary’s School. It was the largest donation in the school’s 180-year history.
Yancey Ridge Trail Restoration Complete

NEBO, NC (November 19, 2021) — After years of planning, design, volunteer work, and construction, the Yancey Ridge Trail restoration and relocation project is complete! The Yancey Ridge Trail is a premier mountain biking trail in the upper Wilson Creek Watershed on the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest in Avery County, North Carolina.
Hometown Heroes gets two large donations

LAURINBURG — A couple of big contributions were received early this week for the second annual Hometown Heroes for the Holidays. Hometown Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization along with the assistance of First Bank and the Scotland County Department of Social Services.
N.C. Holiday Flotilla returns Saturday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will hit the water in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, Nov. 27. The parade of boats, an area tradition which started in 1983, will begin at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will follow. Several Day in the Park events also...
Town’s charter hanging in the balance

RALEIGH — The town of East Laurinburg’s charter hangs in the balance as the Local Government Commission recently voted unanimously to impound the town’s books and assume full control of its finances due to misappropriation of funds. It comes after an investigative report in October by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office.
Edgefield County manhunt continues

EDGEFIELD Co., S.C. (WJBF) – Several South Carolina law enforcement agencies continue the search for Trevonta Langford, who is wanted on three felonies. “It’s going to end today. We’re going to keep putting resources around him until we can flush him out of these woods. It is as simply as that,” Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland […]
North Carolina man facing three counts of first-degree murder

A Lumberton man has been arrested after authorities in southeastern North Carolina say that he fatally shot three people. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the shootings occurred Friday evening. The sheriff’s office said that Dekota Ray Locklear, 23, of Lumberton, faces three counts of first-degree...
DWI reports

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the Harnett, Johnston and Sampson County sheriff’s offices and several area police departments report a number of DWI offenses and the blood-alcohol reading, if available. In North Carolina, .08 is the legal limit. David Coolidge Adams, 59, .12 blood-alcohol reading. Emerson Ali Quant, 35.
Community Policy