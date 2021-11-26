Laurinburg Exchange

Two RCC students

receive scholarship

LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College announced that two of its students, Michaela Gayle Mickles and Decarius McKeithan, are the recipients of a $5,000 scholarship from the State Employees Credit Union.

The People Helping People scholarship is a two-year scholarship program established by the SECU to help assist community college students in achieving success.

Mickles hopes to become a registered nurse by 2023.

McKeithan made a promise to one of his instructors who passed away a few years ago. She had started a food pantry on campus, which was open to anyone and everyone. He vowed to help keep the food pantry up and running — which he did.

***

Drainage project

begins Monday

LUMBERTON – More than a dozen drainage pipes underneath a five-mile stretch of N.C. 711 will be replaced starting Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will start on the Lumberton end of the busy highway near its intersection of Pine Log Road and work westward toward Pembroke. They will replace one pipe at a time, closing the road for about three days at that location. They will then patch and reopen the road and move to the next site for a new pipe.

Changeable message boards will note the detour.

***

COVID-19 cases

decline in county

LUMBERTON — After COVID-19 cases and deaths in Robeson County saw a slight uptick into mid-November, the number of deaths held steady while the number of cases dropped by 15% over the last seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 114 new virus cases between Nov. 16 and Monday, down from 135 from Nov. 9-15. This brings the county’s case total to 26,322.

***

Tuesday Cruisers

raise $3,000

ROCKINGHAM — The Tuesday Cruisers, as they call themselves, come from all walks of life but are united in their love of classic cars, motorcycles and trucks. What keeps them coming back is more than a passion of vehicles.

At their most recent meeting, the Cruisers donated a total of $3,000 to support local children’s programs, divided evenly among the Rockingham Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Psalm 91:4 Project, a pillow and blanket drive for foster children. The money donated towards the law enforcement agencies will go toward their Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Deputy programs.

The money was raised through their weekly 50/50 raffle.

From Champion Media reports