Soccer

Kane Wilson ankle injury concern for Forest Green ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Forest Green are waiting on the fitness of Kane Wilson as they prepare to welcome Bristol Rovers to the Fully Charged New Lawn on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was forced off midway through the second half in Rovers’ 2-0 win over Barrow with an ankle injury and it remains to be seen whether he is in Rob Edwards’ plans for the weekend.

Boss Edwards confirmed there are no new injury concerns for the league leaders.

Mathew Stevens is likely to start up front after grabbing two goals on his last outing at home.

Bristol Rovers will be without Alfie Kilgour for their short trip to Nailsworth.

Manager Joey Barton confirmed that the 23-year old will be out for the foreseeable after he underwent knee surgery following the injury he sustained against Tranmere.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw could also be assessed after suffering a cut on his head from a high boot challenge against Salford in midweek.

Nineteen-year-old Luca Hoole is also doubtful for Saturday’s encounter.

