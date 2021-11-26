ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Love Self-Portrait Like Phoebe Dynevor? It’s Having A Major Sale, With Prices From £40

By Laura Antonia Jordan
Grazia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Phoebe Dynevor turned up at Wimbledon this year, all eyes were on her. No, not because she was snuggling up with Pete Davidson in the Centre Court stands,...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 5

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton surprises in skinny jeans and the item of the season

On Monday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to an event where they celebrated the Scouts #PromiseToThePlanet campaign at Alexandra Park Sports Hub, Dennistoun. Kate looked as gorgeous as always, wearing black skinny jeans, black boots and a very sleek roll neck jumper, a must for the winter!...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco’s new eye-catching look will leave you feeling unsettled

Only a fashionista like Kaley Cuoco could creep us all the way out and still make us want to wear her outfit at the same time. The Flight Attendant star, who doesn’t play Halloween small, shared photos and videos of herself in her Instagram Story on Sunday rocking a scary hot pink mask paired with a hot pink hooded sweatshirt and coordinating pink tie-dye sweatpants.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Heidi Klum's The Latest Celebrity To Go Pants-Free, And This Time There's Pie Involved

Much of Heidi Klum’s career has been directly linked to fashion. She wore clothes as a supermodel. She judged clothes as a host on Project Runway and even had her clothes cut off her as a judge on America’s Got Talent. This week, however, she took some of those clothes off to become the latest celebrity to go pants-free during the era of Covid-19. She took things one step further, however, because instead of wearing bottoms, she decided to wear some pie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Alexa Chung
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Zendaya
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Pete Davidson
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bravotv.com

Farrah Aldjufrie Was Breathtaking in Her Bridesmaid Gown at Paris Hilton's Wedding

Farrah Aldjufrie was a dazzling bridesmaid at her cousin Paris Hilton's November 11 wedding. For the lavish nuptials, Farrah stunned in a custom pink gown by Alice + Olivia. The floor-length dress featured short sleeves, a v-neckline, and beautiful lace detailing. Farrah shared a photo in the gown on Instagram, writing, "Magical day celebrating our incredibly beautiful bride."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Portrait#Fashion
Vogue

Lady Gaga’s Latest Attention-Grabbing Look? A Micro-Fringe

Since bursting into the pop music scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has consistently proven that she can pull off a range of daring hairstyles. From an elaborate silver and turquoise mane, controversially adorned with meat, to a perfectly coiffed beehive fit for a queen, the British Vogue cover star’s imagination knows no bounds when it comes to serving looks. And the latest? An audacious ’90s micro-fringe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy