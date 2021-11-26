ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ross McCrorie confident Aberdeen at their best can sink Celtic

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeLSg_0d7J8A3K00

Ross McCrorie believes Aberdeen are perfectly capable of winning at Celtic Park on Sunday if they are at their best.

The Dons are currently eighth in the cinch Premiership and have lost their last two matches.

However, defender McCrorie is adamant his side are equipped to pull off a result against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side.

He said: “When you look at our team on paper, we’ve got a quality side so we go into every game with confidence.

“We believe in our own ability and, if we can execute our game plan, hopefully that will result in us coming out with three points.

“We’re respectful of our opponents because Celtic are a really good team but we’ll go there with full confidence.

“Against a team like Celtic, it’s always going to take a really good performance. That’s what we strive for in every game we play. If we can play to the best of our abilities, I’m sure we can get a good outcome.”

Aberdeen drew 2-2 with Rangers on their last visit to Glasgow after racing into a two-goal lead, and McCrorie insists there is no chance of Aberdeen being intimidated by another large home support at Celtic Park.

He said: “I don’t think it makes it any tougher because the fans are not playing the game. They’re in the background so as long as we go there in our own zone, it won’t make any difference.”

Aberdeen have been plagued by patchy form throughout the season but McCrorie believes there is still plenty time for them to discover the type of consistency required to get them back up to the top end of the league.

He said: “It’s a long season. There’s always going to be ups and downs. Every team is going to have them. It’s just about how we come out the other end of them.

“There’s still plenty games left so hopefully we can accumulate as many points as we can and then everybody can draw their opinions at the end of the season from where we’re placed.

“It’s important to finish this year strongly but we’re not even at the half-way point yet. There’s still plenty games to play and the table is tight. Everybody is capable of beating each other within the league. It’s really competitive this season.

“We’re not looking to games in the future. Our main focus is this game against Celtic.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jack Baldwin believes Ross County can build up head of steam

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin believes they can build up a head of steam during five busy weeks. County returned from an extended break to beat Hibernian 1-0 in a match that was postponed as they were looking to follow up their first cinch Premiership win of the season, a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee.
SOCCER
FanSided

Celtic are confident they can sign 15-goal midfielder

The January transfer rumours continue to flow for Celtic. But the latest links appear to have raised a lot of questions for fans. It is expected to be another busy window, as Ange Postecoglou continues to rebuild the playing squad. Lots of positions need strengthening, in terms of either first-team players or cover. That rings very true for the current Celtic midfield.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Mccrorie
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Yardbarker

Video – Fran Alonso on Celtic’s must win match against Aberdeen

We’re a wee bit disappointed that we never got the chance to speak to Fran Alonso this week ahead of Sunday’s vital SWPL match against Aberdeen at Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie – kick-off is 2pm and this will be the last match before the Cup Final at Firhill on Sunday 5 December.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League talking points including Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick’s United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

SWPL Action today – Our Celtic v Aberdeen Match Preview

GOAL! 2-1 Charlie Wellings (#21) of Celtic Women FC celebrates with team mates after her late winner during the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup match between Celtic Women and Hibernian at Forthbank Stadium, Stirling, Scotland on 14/11/2021. And much like Postecoglou’s side will have to do, Fran Alonso and his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Celtic Park#Rangers
FanSided

Celtic have major injury worry before Aberdeen game

Celtic have had their fair share of injury problems this season. And the fact that they do not have the deepest squad means that these have been magnified. The injuries of Kyogo and Callum McGregor earlier in the season are great examples of that. The Hoops struggled in their absence and it was only after the duo returned to the pitch from their respective injuries that they could get back into form once again.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Vulnerable Leverkusen Could Be A Superb Springboard For Celtic Before Week’s Most Important Match Versus Aberdeen

Celtic’s biggest match this week is Sunday’s SPFL match against Aberdeen at Paradise. The gap at the top has been reduced to four points and victory could see us pile pressure on the current champions, who face a tricky trip to play on the plastic pitch at Livingston. However, before the weekend’s league duties take place, the Bhoys visit Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

New boss Dean Smith confident Norwich can stay in Premier League

New Norwich manager Dean Smith believes there is enough quality in the Canaries’ squad to retain their Premier League status. Smith made a swift return to management just over a week after he was sacked by Aston Villa following five straight Premier League defeats. Having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Unhappy Aberdeen release statement before Celtic game

The Celtic vs Aberdeen game promises to be a very important one for Ange Postecoglou’s side. Their nine-game unbeaten run recently came to an end at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in a 3-2 defeat away in Germany. And more than the defeat, it is the manner of it, that must have disappointing the Hoops. For a long time, it had looked like they were set to pull off an incredible European result before two late goals meant that they came out of the game with nothing.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Celtic Predicted XI vs Aberdeen: One massive change

When Celtic face Aberdeen at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership, a lot will be up for grabs for both sides. The Hoops will have happy memories from the fixture. The last time when the two teams met, they had come out on top and it was the beginning of their good run of results and form, which saw Ange Postecoglou’s side go on an impressive nine-game unbeaten run.
SOCCER
FanSided

Celtic star could receive rare start against Aberdeen

Celtic might be just coming off of a big game against Bayer Leverkusen away in Germany, but there is no time for them to sit back and reflect. The important games will keep coming thick and fast for Ange Postecoglou’s side and they next face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead. The Hoops will be hoping to use this as an opportunity to bounce back after their midweek defeat and also hopefully cut down the gap with the Rangers in the table.
SOCCER
FanSided

Celtic vs Aberdeen: 3 things we learned from huge win

Celtic got three huge points against Aberdeen, with Jota and Callum McGregor finding the back of the net. With the Rangers getting a win earlier, it was important for Ange Postecoglou’s side to do the same in order to keep up the pressure in the Scottish Premiership title race and they did exactly that. It was not a sensational performance from the Hoops but they are starting to show the ability to get it done on a consistent basis.
SOCCER
FanSided

Aberdeen’s Stephen Glass makes Celtic manager admission

When Celtic appointed Ange Postecoglou as the club’s manager in the summer, after their attempt to bring Eddie Howe to Parkhead was unsuccessful, it is safe to say that not a lot of fans were excited. While he had enjoyed a lot of success in both Japan and Australia, he had very little experience managing in Europe and it is understandable why a lot of people were sceptical.
SOCCER
SkySports

Celtic 2-1 Aberdeen: Hosts edge to victory as Scott Brown suffers injury on return

Scott Brown went off injured on his return to Celtic Park after his successor as Hoops captain, Callum McGregor, netted a fortuitous winner against Aberdeen. McGregor had his back to goal as he diverted a clearance from former team-mate Jonny Hayes into the Dons goal on the hour mark to earn Celtic a 2-1 victory.
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hickey, Bologna, Chelsea, McGregor, Brown, Livingston, Aston Villa, Norwich, McGinn, Gilmour

Aaron Hickey admits he is enjoying life in Italy with Bologna, but the 19-year-old Scottish left-back can see a move to England's Premier League in his future having had interest from top clubs around Europe, including Celtic, before his £1.5m move from Heart of Midlothian to the Serie A club in September 2020. (Sunday Observer)
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy