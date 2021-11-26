ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Victoria 3 countries will not be self-sufficient in war

By Rijad Kamberovic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA very tangible cost is of course the actual money you are spending on military goods for mobilized troops in the field. While Barracks consume military goods at all times in proportion to the number of Battalions it supports, units that are mobilized consume twice the normal maintenance level of...

