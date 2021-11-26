New Study Finds Disturbing Lack of Key Leukemia Medication

Disclaimer: Please note that all opinions from this article are Cindy Cherry’s. Talk with your doctor before considering any of the suggested tips below. Extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) is a type of cancer that is known to be aggressive because it can quickly spread to other parts of the body—that’s what extensive stage means. Once you are diagnosed with ES-SCLC, you may have a lot of questions and feel unsure about where to start. As a nurse who treats people with ES-SCLC, I hope that by sharing my experiences, you may feel more prepared for the treatment journey ahead.

CANCER ・ 22 DAYS AGO