New Study Finds Disturbing Lack of Key Leukemia Medication

Cancer Health
 4 days ago
New research in the November 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds fewer than one-third of hospitals had immediate availability of a crucial blood cancer medication called all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA). ATRA is initiated early in the treatment of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL)—a form of acute myeloid...

survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Increased Thirst and Dark Urine: Researchers Reveal Two New Signs of Pancreatic Cancer As Cases Increase Over Last 18 Years

Pancreatic cancer has a devastatingly low survival rate. By the time patients complain of significant symptoms, their cancers have typically reached advanced stages that limit treatment options. A new study surveyed more than 24,000 people in England with pancreatic cancer searching for additional symptoms that may be able to tip...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Radiologists Warn: COVID-19 Fallout May Lead to More Cancer Deaths

Significant decreases in CT imaging for cancer persisted even after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, delaying diagnosis and treatment and raising the possibility of more advanced cancers and poorer outcomes for patients in the future, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

31-Year-Old Woman Now Has Eight Tumors & Stage Four Synovial Sarcoma After Her Doctors Ignored Her Symptoms for More Than Five Years; Advocating for Yourself

A woman has eight tumors and was recently diagnosed with synovial sarcoma after her doctors ignored her symptoms for more than five years. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from the cells that hold the body together. They can occur in muscles, nerves, bones, fat, tendons, cartilage or other forms of connective tissues.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Benevolent Baker, 65, Discovers Ear Infection Is Symptom Of Liver Cancer But Is Unable To See Specialist Due To Lack Of Insurance

From Ear Infection To Liver Cancer To Hospice In Weeks. Abel Guzman, 65, sold Mexican treats throughout Kings County, California for 35 years, until an ear infection put him out of commission in October. On closer look that infection turned out to be a sign of liver cancer, which Guzman had limited tools to fight because he lacks health insurance.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Tips From an Oncology Nurse Practitioner That May Help With Treatment

Disclaimer: Please note that all opinions from this article are Cindy Cherry’s. Talk with your doctor before considering any of the suggested tips below. Extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) is a type of cancer that is known to be aggressive because it can quickly spread to other parts of the body—that’s what extensive stage means. Once you are diagnosed with ES-SCLC, you may have a lot of questions and feel unsure about where to start. As a nurse who treats people with ES-SCLC, I hope that by sharing my experiences, you may feel more prepared for the treatment journey ahead.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Toward Better Cures for Kids With Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Leukemias from both an adult and a child may look the same under a microscope. They may have the same name. But take a deeper look at the molecular engines that make them go, and it becomes clear that they’re completely different diseases. Understanding those distinctions, knows Dr. Soheil Meshinchi,...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Only 55% of medical residents consistently complete discharge summaries for nursing facility patients, study finds

Only 55 percent of medical school residents reported consistently completing discharge summaries for hospitalized patients being transferred to skilled nursing facilities, a study published in the November issue of Journal of the American Medical Directors Association found. Researchers electronically surveyed 482 medical residents across three university-based programs in internal medicine...
HEALTH SERVICES
targetedonc.com

FDA Halts KOMET-001 Study for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Due to Safety

The phase 1b KOMET-001 has been suspended while the developer of KO-539 and FDA investigate a serious safety event. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the phase 1b KOMET-00 study, which was evaluating treatment with KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release issued by Kura Oncology, Inc.1.
HEALTH
wrnjradio.com

Morristown Medical Center randomizes first patient in world to new study to evaluate treatment with TAVR for moderate aortic stenosis

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center, this week announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the world in the PROGRESS clinical trial (“A Prospective, Randomized, Controlled Trial to Assess the Management of Moderate Aortic Stenosis by Clinical Surveillance or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement”), which has been given the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
cbslocal.com

U of M Junior With Leukemia Pursues Career In The Medical Field To Help Others Like Him

Southfield (CW50) – Connor Burke, a Biochemistry Major at U of M, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After his diagnosis, Burke said that blood transfusion from donors were the only way he felt like he was himself again. These donations help Burke overcome fatigue, discolor in his face, and the inability to do normal activities on his own.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Assessing an Immunotherapy Benefit for Specific Kidney Cancer Patients

Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received the checkpoint inhibitor combination nivolumab plus ipilimumab experienced longer treatment-free survival (TFS) over a 42-month period than patients with that type of kidney cancer who received the targeted therapy sunitinib, regardless of the International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium (IMDC) risk group, according to new analysis of the CheckMate 214 clinical trial published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Lung Cancer Screening Rates Increase With Access to Medicare

Lung cancer screening is recommended only for those who are at high risk for the disease — adults ages 50 to 80 who smoke at least 20 packs a year — but even among members of that high-risk group, screening rates remain low, ranging from 5% to 20% of those eligible for the screening CT scan.
CANCER
bostonnews.net

Study finds new insights about tau protein in ALS patients

Boston [US], November 30 (ANI): A team of researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital have found that people suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS who carry a mutation in the C9orf72 gene, exhibit elevated levels of tau and phosphorylated tau protein in their motor cortex region of the brain.
BOSTON, MA
eturbonews.com

Myeloid Leukemia: New Breakthrough Treatment

Ascentage Pharma, a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, and Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, jointly announce that the novel drug candidate olverembatinib of Guangzhou HealthQuest Pharma Co., Ltd., Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascentage Pharma, has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase CML (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test (an indication that has not been approved in the US).
CANCER
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Four Months After Giving Birth, This Mother of Two Was Diagnosed With Terminal Bowel Cancer, Something Her Doctors Misdiagnosed as Irritable Bowel Syndrome; Know the Symptoms of Bowel Cancer

A woman had just given birth in 2019 when she was told that she has terminal bowel cancer, something her doctors misdiagnosed as irritable bowel syndrome. She had several rounds of treatment and even “beat” the cancer, but in January, she found out the disease had spread. Many bowel cancer,...
CANCER
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for "Deadly" Cancer

Determining who is at a genetically higher risk cancer is a tricky business; only a few cancers have a strong genetic link. Knowing more about who is predisposed may increase early detection of cancer. Recently, researchers have found that one blood type is associated with a higher risk of two particularly deadly types of cancer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Cancer Health

