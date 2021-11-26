New Study Finds Disturbing Lack of Key Leukemia Medication

Ascentage Pharma, a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, and Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, jointly announce that the novel drug candidate olverembatinib of Guangzhou HealthQuest Pharma Co., Ltd., Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascentage Pharma, has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-resistant chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML-CP) or accelerated-phase CML (CML-AP) harboring the T315I mutation as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test (an indication that has not been approved in the US).
