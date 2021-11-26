ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

35 Afghan refugees now in Vermont, living with host families

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Thirty-five Afghan refugees are now...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FDA advisers narrowly endorse Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

An advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to recommend Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for infected adults at high risk for severe coronavirus illness, hospitalization or death. The panel narrowly endorsed Merck’s five-day oral treatment in a 13-10 vote on Tuesday. The advisers recommended the FDA...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
The Associated Press

Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees that would preclude any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders. Putin’s statement came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine. Russian diplomats countered them...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Ap#Mynbc5

Comments / 0

Community Policy