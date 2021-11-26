Work to save North Pond in Lincoln Park set to begin soon. ‘Such an important connection for people.’

Mallards in North Pond in Chicago's Lincoln Park on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

A project to restore Lincoln Park’s North Pond is closing in on its fundraising goal and ground likely will be broken on the $7.3 million undertaking by early next year, moving advocates closer to the goal of saving the shrinking pond.

North Pond, a key fixture of Chicago’s largest park, is drying up , beset with eroding banks and algae bloom that is harming the habitat for the diverse wildlife in the area. The pond, lined by wildflowers and visited by migratory birds, is only about 2 to 3 feet deep and must be replenished with municipal water.

A nonprofit conservation organization has been raising money to dredge the pond, create a sustainable water source and combat erosion, hoping to create an ecologically healthy habitat to support local flora and fauna for years to come.

“North Pond has such an important connection for people,” said Doug Widener, executive director of the Lincoln Park Conservancy, which partners with the Chicago Park District to take on ecological and restoration projects that the Park District has not budgeted for.

Now, the project is poised to move from a mostly planning phase to the construction phase. That means walkers and runners will soon start seeing equipment in the park.

“In the very short term, there will be fences up,” Widener said. “There are short-term impacts.”

But he hopes residents will appreciate the long-term investment into the health of the pond, a human-made feature built in the mid-1880s. Chicagoans by the turn of the century would use the pond for ice skating in the winter and row boating in the summer. The Michelin-starred North Pond restaurant that sits on the pond’s north end was once a warming shelter for ice skaters.

Without intervention, the pond would likely revert to a wetland, Widener said.

Susan Salpeter, a volunteer gardener at North Pond, takes walks around the pond nearly every day. She began volunteering about 15 years ago after she got off the bus and saw a growth of wildflowers around the pond.

“It reminded me of when I was a kid. There was an undeveloped part of the neighborhood filled with wildflowers,” she said.

Salpeter also volunteers with the Lincoln Park Conservancy to educate people about the project. She often hears feedback from residents asking the conservancy to ensure North Pond keeps its wild look — and not appear overly planned or landscaped.

She has also heard concerns from parkgoers about the project’s impact on the trees and animals currently living and growing around the pond.

“The pond is an entire ecosystem. It’s all very interconnected,” Salpeter said. “The health of the pond ensures the health of wildlife and the trees in general.”

Widener said the project is within about $100,000 of its fundraising goal of $7.3 million, and donations will likely be bolstered by the upcoming giving season.

The plan calls for dredging the pond to deepen it to about 8 feet. It will also add erosion controls to the pond, while lessening the steepness of the banks to curb sediment runoff into the water.

The city approved the project over the summer and released requests for proposals for contractors. Widener said the contractor will likely be selected in coming weeks, with the goal of starting construction by the end of the year, or early in 2022.

Though work could continue into late 2022, Widener said he hopes it will be completed by late summer or early fall.

“Every year we don’t do this … it just kind of builds,” he said. “It’s additive every year.”

