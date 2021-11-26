Editorial: Black Friday is dead. Long live ‘Family Friday’ instead.

People wait in line for Black Friday deals in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood in 2019. Camille Fine/Chicago Tribune

If you work at Wal-Mart, Target, Kohl’s, Bed Bath and Beyond or Best Buy, something nice happened to you Thursday. Your store was closed. You had the chance to spend Thanksgiving with your family, if you so chose.

The habit of stores opening Thanksgiving Day (or at 12:01 a.m. the following morning) was killed off by the pandemic last year and several retailers who embraced the practice in recent years now have said that the closure will be permanent.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told his employees this month, noting a change in a 10-year-old practice of opening stores just as people were finishing their turkey. Cornell obviously was referencing the great shift to online purchasing, which has meant insisting that the Target retail crew head into work with mashed potato hangovers was looking more and more absurd.

Black Friday, one of America’s most pernicious global exports, is on the way out too, at least in the way some have known the experience — waking up at 5 a.m. and heading to a big-box store for a bargain.

Here again, pandemic capacity restrictions at stores jettisoned the long-standing American habit in 2020.

But big retailers such as Wal-Mart also had to deal with the negative publicity that flowed from opening doors to a rampaging group of bargain seekers that, on more than one occasion, had turned ugly. It had become just another day for elites watching the news to sneer at those who really need a good deal.

As America recovers from the pandemic, that feverish kind of retail shopping has started to feel unseemly and ridiculous, especially since the dawn race for cheap electronics and more was entirely manufactured by the stores themselves. Some customers maybe enjoyed the thrill of a successful hunt, but plenty more nearly drowned in self-induced stress to have a chance at deals that could have been pursued online.

The bulls run in Pamplona. They don’t need to pound the parking lots of Schaumburg.

This year, you can add staffing shortages, supply chain issues and increased wages to the equation, meaning that some stores have decided that, at a minimum, they can live with dialing back any Black Friday fever, even if a few early openings persist. But millennials, in particular, are rejecting this fevered nonsense, especially since they’re likely to be thinking about the poor staffers forced to come to work so early that their Thanksgiving became impossible to enjoy.

Cyber Monday is looking outdated too given that the pandemic made every day a cyber day and there is now so much “early access” to special deals as to make nonsense of the whole marketing charade. Only Giving Tuesday seems likely to survive, and we’re glad that so many needy organizations have the chance to focus the minds of donors and raise some much-needed cash.

Black Friday, though, deserves to die an ignoble death. It has long been America at its worst. And based on the healthy results reported by many retailers this fall, the longer time span for holiday sales and specials is working just fine.

Since so many companies give their employees another day off, the Tribune Editorial Board would like to suggest renaming this day as “Family Friday,” a chance to reconnect with loved ones and spend quality time indoors or outside, relaxing or exercising, imbibing or abstaining, playing or thinking, but loving, for sure.

The pandemic has ruined so much for kids for so long now, and it remains in our lives, hampering planning and travel and large-scale gatherings.

It has brought much suffering but the one recompense is that is helped us all rethink what really matters and most of us have concluded that doesn’t necessarily include a flat-screen TV.

Family Friday could actually be a living memorial to all the loved ones Americans have lost over the last two years. Instead of careening into Wal-Mart with a shopping cart, we might instead take time to walk amid the last gasps of a beautiful Midwest fall, recalibrating and rethinking every step of the way.

So by all means shop on Family Friday if that’s your thing. But allow us to suggest eating a good breakfast first and also bringing along someone whose company you enjoy. And if the doorbuster turns out to be a bust? Life will go on.

A rich array of appliances will be there for you on Saturday at competitive prices, of that we can be sure. The people you love are much more important. .

