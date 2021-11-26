ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Woman Arrested After Daytime Burglary, Threatening To Stab Victim With Syringes

By by autumn shelton
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

A Raleigh County woman has been arrested after entering a home and threatening to stab a woman with syringes.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County, an officer with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary in progress call at a residence in Sullivan on November 20.

Upon arrival, the victim told the officer that Heather Lee Austin, 36, of Rhodell had entered her house, took a blanket and walked out the back door, the complaint states. When the victim confronted her, Austin “raised both hands containing syringes and stated . . . that she was going to stab her.” Austin then allegedly told another person in the home that she would “kill his dogs and burn down his residence.”

Austin admitted to the officer that she had entered the home, damaged the back door and took the blanket, the complaint continues.

Austin was taken to Southern Regional Jail. She faces one felony count of daytime burglary by breaking and entering, one misdemeanor count of assault, one misdemeanor count of destruction of property and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Her bail was set at $35,000.

