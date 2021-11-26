ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Election 2024: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Loom Large Over Next Presidential Campaign

By Ben Scheffer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The political landscape took a dramatic shift on June 16, 2015. Businessman Donald Trump — who had previously identified as a Democrat, an Independent and played a prominent role in the Reform Party — announced his bid for the Republican nomination and threw the GOP, Democrats and third-party candidates into a...

TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

How Biden and Trump actually compare on coronavirus deaths

The United States passed yet another grim coronavirus milestone n November: We have now seen more deaths from the virus in 2021 than we did in all of 2020 — despite the advent of vaccines. Naturally, this has led to plenty of partisan politicking, with conservatives and Republicans using it...
Forbes

So Far, Biden Leads All Presidents In Market Performance

So far, Joe Biden leads all U.S. Presidents in stock-market performance. We’re in the early days, of course; Biden hasn’t served a full year yet. And the market slide on November 26, if sustained, could change the numbers rapidly. But through November 26, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has advanced 20.74% under Biden (including dividends). Annualize that and you get a 24.84% rate of return.
Washington Post

Panicked Democrats are ready to shove Biden aside. Again.

Ten months into President Biden’s term, panicky Democrats have already begun to speculate on who might take his place on the ticket in 2024, despite Biden’s assurances that he intends to stand for reelection. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. A Post story last weekend contained...
Vanity Fair

Trump’s Capacity to Steal the 2024 Election Is Only Growing

Ahead of his likely reelection run in 2024, Donald Trump is building an infrastructure for insurrection. The “fraud” cries on social media, the desperate begging of administrators to “find” votes for him, the blustery calls for his supporters to “fight” for him—all that may be so last year. Now, he and his allies are trying to lay the foundation to allow him to undermine democracy without resorting to such overt measures.
Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
Virginia Mercury

Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk

By Clodagh Harrington, De Montfort University Ten months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s poll numbers are, by any measure, lukewarm. According to the latest figures, taken on Nov. 24, only 43 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, while a majority think he is not doing a good job. In a week when […] The post Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
