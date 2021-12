Investors in what has long been Latin America’s most stable economy should buckle up. This weekend’s presidential vote in Chile looks likely to push into next month’s runoff a law-and-order candidate who admires General Augusto Pinochet and a leftist candidate harking back to Salvador Allende, whom the dictator overthrew in 1973. With moderates falling to the wayside, that outcome offers voters two radically different visions of the future, in a country still coming to terms with the double shock of 2019 protests and a pandemic. Voters will also elect parliamentarians, deciding just how much leeway to give the new leader. No one has the rulebook for what comes next: an ambitious new constitution intended to defuse popular anger will not be ready until well into 2022.

INDIA ・ 13 DAYS AGO