BKD CPAs & Advisors has named Nickie Redick recipient of the 2021 PRIDE Award, the firm’s highest internal honor. She is an accounting and auditing director based in Indianapolis. With more than 15 years of experience providing audit, accounting and consulting services to a variety of clients, Redick is well known for her phenomenal client service and investment in BKD’s people. She stands out for her ability to balance client work, networking events and coaching/developing colleagues—all while maintaining a strong commitment to family. Redick is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Indiana CPA Society. She is also a founding member of Executive Women in Finance in the Indianapolis area and was a finalist for the 2020 and 2021 Indy’s Best and Brightest awards in accounting. Redick is a 2006 graduate of the University of Indianapolis where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO