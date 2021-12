As a legislator I have tried to focus my legislative efforts around innovation and opportunity. One of the most important opportunities we can provide our students with is a strong education. I have fought to include computer coding in our curriculum and advance the coding opportunities available to our students. Offering computer coding will provide them with the skills they need to succeed in the economy of today and tomorrow. It is critical for both our students and our companies to develop an advanced workforce.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO