TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced the kickoff of the Kansas housing needs assessment tour. Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) and the Office of Rural Prosperity partnered to launch this assessment early this year and this tour will provide the public the opportunity to preview their region’s results. The full 2021 Kansas Statewide Housing Needs Assessment – the first comprehensive statewide housing study in nearly 30 years - will be released at the conclusion of the tour.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO