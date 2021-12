Rivian might have seen its fair share of drama in the past few months, but when one looks past all the court cases and company valuations, this EV startup is building some brilliant cars. The Rivian R1T truck was recently nominated as one of the North American Truck of the Year Finalists, and has been making headlines for its impressive off-road capability. We recently covered a stock Rivian R1T taking on the notorious Hell's Gate in Utah. The R1T managed to clear the intimidating obstacle without breaking a sweat, and now a new video has emerged of the R1T challenging a 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser up a seriously steep embankment known as the "Diablo Drop-Off."

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO