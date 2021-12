GYPSUM - A realty company in Gypsum wants its table and chairs back. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that while carpets were being cleaned at Atop Realty, 524 Maple, on Saturday, multiple office chairs and a table were set outside next to the building. The owner, Gary Olson, 57, told deputies that he had a sign on the items that they were not to be taken. Yet, sometime between 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, someone stole 15 office chairs and the table, Soldan said.

GYPSUM, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO