Biggest sources of immigrants to Michigan

By Nicole Caldwell
 4 days ago

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#50. Argentina

Michigan
- Number of residents: 1,722
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Haiti

Michigan
- Number of residents: 1,762
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#48. Kenya

Michigan
- Number of residents: 1,955
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#47. Ethiopia

Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,017
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

Wikimedia Commons

#46. Israel

Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,053
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#45. Honduras

Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,376
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#44. Nepal

Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,411
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#43. Colombia

Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,466
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#42. El Salvador

Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,986
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#41. Greece

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,070
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#40. France

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,407
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#39. Saudi Arabia

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,451
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#38. Egypt

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,492
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#37. Burma

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,602
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#36. Dominican Republic

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,645
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#35. Laos

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,651
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

ExplorerBob // Pixabay

#34. North Macedonia (Macedonia)

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,716
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 26,292
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #111 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#33. Thailand

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,743
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Iran

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,768
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#31. Netherlands

Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,980
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#30. Jamaica

Michigan
- Number of residents: 4,199
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#29. Jordan

Michigan
- Number of residents: 4,773
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#28. Brazil

Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,033
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#27. Taiwan

Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,139
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#26. Nigeria

Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,167
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#25. Ukraine

Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,294
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#24. Cuba

Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,425
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Syria

Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,728
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin

neshom // Pixabay

#22. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Michigan
- Number of residents: 6,163
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#21. Russia

Michigan
- Number of residents: 6,735
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#20. Guatemala

Michigan
- Number of residents: 7,921
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#19. Italy

Michigan
- Number of residents: 8,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#18. Romania

Michigan
- Number of residents: 9,423
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#17. Japan

Michigan
- Number of residents: 9,856
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#16. Pakistan

Michigan
- Number of residents: 10,032
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#15. Albania

Michigan
- Number of residents: 10,745
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#14. Poland

Michigan
- Number of residents: 11,131
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#13. Vietnam

Michigan
- Number of residents: 12,400
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

Michigan
- Number of residents: 15,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#11. Bangladesh

Michigan
- Number of residents: 15,892
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin

Alexandra Pugachevsky // Wikicommons

#10. Yemen

Michigan
- Number of residents: 17,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

National
- Number of residents: 54,152
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #82 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#9. Germany

Michigan
- Number of residents: 17,980
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

#8. South Korea

Michigan
- Number of residents: 19,503
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#7. Philippines

Michigan
- Number of residents: 19,539
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#6. Lebanon

Michigan
- Number of residents: 21,003
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#5. Canada

Michigan
- Number of residents: 35,650
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.2%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. China

Michigan
- Number of residents: 37,971
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.5%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#3. Iraq

Michigan
- Number of residents: 56,760
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.3%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Michigan
- Number of residents: 75,172
- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.0%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

Michigan
- Number of residents: 83,496
- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.2%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

