Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. Argentina
Michigan
- Number of residents: 1,722
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
#49. Haiti
Michigan
- Number of residents: 1,762
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#48. Kenya
Michigan
- Number of residents: 1,955
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
#47. Ethiopia
Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,017
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#46. Israel
Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,053
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
#45. Honduras
Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,376
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
#44. Nepal
Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,411
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
#43. Colombia
Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,466
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#42. El Salvador
Michigan
- Number of residents: 2,986
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
#41. Greece
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,070
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
#40. France
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,407
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#39. Saudi Arabia
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,451
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin
#38. Egypt
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,492
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#37. Burma
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,602
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
#36. Dominican Republic
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,645
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#35. Laos
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,651
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
#34. North Macedonia (Macedonia)
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,716
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 26,292
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #111 most common country of origin
#33. Thailand
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,743
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
#32. Iran
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,768
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#31. Netherlands
Michigan
- Number of residents: 3,980
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin
#30. Jamaica
Michigan
- Number of residents: 4,199
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#29. Jordan
Michigan
- Number of residents: 4,773
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
#28. Brazil
Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,033
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#27. Taiwan
Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,139
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#26. Nigeria
Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,167
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#25. Ukraine
Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,294
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#24. Cuba
Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,425
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#23. Syria
Michigan
- Number of residents: 5,728
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin
#22. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Michigan
- Number of residents: 6,163
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
#21. Russia
Michigan
- Number of residents: 6,735
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#20. Guatemala
Michigan
- Number of residents: 7,921
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#19. Italy
Michigan
- Number of residents: 8,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#18. Romania
Michigan
- Number of residents: 9,423
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
#17. Japan
Michigan
- Number of residents: 9,856
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#16. Pakistan
Michigan
- Number of residents: 10,032
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#15. Albania
Michigan
- Number of residents: 10,745
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin
#14. Poland
Michigan
- Number of residents: 11,131
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
#13. Vietnam
Michigan
- Number of residents: 12,400
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#12. United Kingdom
Michigan
- Number of residents: 15,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#11. Bangladesh
Michigan
- Number of residents: 15,892
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
#10. Yemen
Michigan
- Number of residents: 17,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
- Number of residents: 54,152
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #82 most common country of origin
#9. Germany
Michigan
- Number of residents: 17,980
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#8. South Korea
Michigan
- Number of residents: 19,503
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#7. Philippines
Michigan
- Number of residents: 19,539
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#6. Lebanon
Michigan
- Number of residents: 21,003
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin
#5. Canada
Michigan
- Number of residents: 35,650
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.2%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#4. China
Michigan
- Number of residents: 37,971
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.5%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#3. Iraq
Michigan
- Number of residents: 56,760
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.3%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
#2. India
Michigan
- Number of residents: 75,172
- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.0%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
#1. Mexico
Michigan
- Number of residents: 83,496
- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.2%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
