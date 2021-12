The Pittsburgh football team has had an incredibly successful 2021 season, finishing 10-2 on the year and with a chance to win the ACC Championship. Regardless of how the title game turns out, Pitt will have its best season since 2009. If they can get to 11 wins, it’ll be the best finish since 1981— the year the Panthers won the Sugar Bowl.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO