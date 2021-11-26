ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biggest sources of immigrants to Maryland

By Nicole Caldwell
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0d7J46B900
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

Biggest sources of immigrants to Maryland

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Pt1_0d7J46B900
Falkenpost // Pixabay

#50. Cuba

Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,231
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrQj8_0d7J46B900
Wikimedia Commons

#49. Israel

Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,243
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlWol_0d7J46B900
Pixabay

#48. Turkey

Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,369
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yokjO_0d7J46B900
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hong Kong

Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Tuq_0d7J46B900
Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#46. Greece

Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,564
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0d7J46B900
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#45. Egypt

Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,567
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0d7J46B900
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#44. Poland

Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,571
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnjw5_0d7J46B900
Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#43. Burma

Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,763
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0d7J46B900
Pixabay

#42. Italy

Maryland
- Number of residents: 4,093
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPeJc_0d7J46B900
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#41. Argentina

Maryland
- Number of residents: 4,148
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0d7J46B900
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#40. Thailand

Maryland
- Number of residents: 4,243
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0d7J46B900
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#39. France

Maryland
- Number of residents: 4,733
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRwAW_0d7J46B900
Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#38. Ecuador

Maryland
- Number of residents: 5,129
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnbbG_0d7J46B900
Unsplash

#37. Japan

Maryland
- Number of residents: 5,297
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yaTe_0d7J46B900
Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#36. Bangladesh

Maryland
- Number of residents: 5,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlJkL_0d7J46B900
Tobias Jelskov // Unsplash

#35. Bolivia

Maryland
- Number of residents: 5,562
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 78,927
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #72 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4G3B_0d7J46B900
Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#34. Nicaragua

Maryland
- Number of residents: 6,401
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbFV_0d7J46B900
Unsplash

#33. Ukraine

Maryland
- Number of residents: 6,769
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQf8w_0d7J46B900
Vixit // Shutterstock

#32. Nepal

Maryland
- Number of residents: 7,146
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2q8U_0d7J46B900
blk24ga // Wikicommons

#31. Liberia

Maryland
- Number of residents: 7,370
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M35EN_0d7J46B900
Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#30. Kenya

Maryland
- Number of residents: 7,643
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Nfm_0d7J46B900
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Guyana

Maryland
- Number of residents: 8,018
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0d7J46B900
Unsplash

#28. Canada

Maryland
- Number of residents: 8,222
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0d7J46B900
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#27. Russia

Maryland
- Number of residents: 9,124
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0d7J46B900
PIxabay

#26. Taiwan

Maryland
- Number of residents: 9,292
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0d7J46B900
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#25. Brazil

Maryland
- Number of residents: 9,312
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23quqN_0d7J46B900
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Haiti

Maryland
- Number of residents: 9,405
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Wx1_0d7J46B900
robertonencini // Shutterstock

#23. Sierra Leone

Maryland
- Number of residents: 10,362
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 40,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #94 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0d7J46B900
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#22. Colombia

Maryland
- Number of residents: 11,087
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356KyY_0d7J46B900
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Iran

Maryland
- Number of residents: 11,594
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0d7J46B900
Max Pixel

#20. Germany

Maryland
- Number of residents: 11,889
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1LMJ_0d7J46B900
Pixabay

#19. Dominican Republic

Maryland
- Number of residents: 12,567
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJxkK_0d7J46B900
Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#18. Trinidad and Tobago

Maryland
- Number of residents: 12,916
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0d7J46B900
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. United Kingdom

Maryland
- Number of residents: 13,217
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYQFu_0d7J46B900
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#16. Ghana

Maryland
- Number of residents: 14,447
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqUkJ_0d7J46B900
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#15. Pakistan

Maryland
- Number of residents: 15,314
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9s4C_0d7J46B900
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#14. Peru

Maryland
- Number of residents: 17,481
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ex1I_0d7J46B900
Dorymam // Cameroon

#13. Cameroon

Maryland
- Number of residents: 17,941
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0d7J46B900
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#12. Vietnam

Maryland
- Number of residents: 19,705
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0d7J46B900
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#11. Honduras

Maryland
- Number of residents: 22,710
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaXX5_0d7J46B900
neiljs // Flickr

#10. Ethiopia

Maryland
- Number of residents: 24,337
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Hrs_0d7J46B900
byvalet // Shutterstock

#9. Jamaica

Maryland
- Number of residents: 26,187
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. South Korea

Maryland
- Number of residents: 34,129
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0d7J46B900
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#7. Philippines

Maryland
- Number of residents: 36,496
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feku5_0d7J46B900
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#6. Guatemala

Maryland
- Number of residents: 37,103
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj3Ka_0d7J46B900
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mexico

Maryland
- Number of residents: 37,175
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qext_0d7J46B900
OpenUpEd // Flickr

#4. Nigeria

Maryland
- Number of residents: 37,464
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0d7J46B900
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

Maryland
- Number of residents: 44,132
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.8%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0d7J46B900
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Maryland
- Number of residents: 62,055
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.8%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0d7J46B900
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. El Salvador

Maryland
- Number of residents: 111,093
- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

Comments / 0

Related
Crain's Chicago Business

Immigration reform will lift all our fortunes—not just those of immigrants

I have spent my entire life working to create healthier communities and strengthen local neighborhood economies. I came to this country in 1972 and my family and I have been blessed to live the American Dream since our arrival. Like me, millions of other immigrants across the country have contributed to the social and economic fabric of the U.S. Unfortunately, millions more are stuck in limbo yet to release their full potential as a result of a broken immigration system.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Ukraine#Americans#Chinese#Irish#Italians#Mexicans#The U S Census Bureau#Falkenpost Pixabay#Wikimedia Commons
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Will there be stimulus checks in 2022?

At this time, the Biden administration is not releasing a fourth stimulus check in 2022 and is instead choosing to focus efforts on the enhanced Child Tax Credit and The American Rescue Plan. But some members of Congress and a good portion of the public have shown support for additional...
U.S. POLITICS
Mic

There are new opioids to worry about. And they're several times stronger than fentanyl.

Opioid overdose deaths have recently hit tragic highs in the U.S. A staggering 75,673 Americans died of opioids overdoses during the 12-month period ending this April, compared to 56,064 the year before, according to CDC estimates. Experts point to synthetic opioid fentanyl as a major culprit behind overdoses in the U.S. due to its potency — up to 50 times higher than that of heroin, per the CDC. Now, forensic scientists have identified opioids even stronger than fentanyl on used syringes in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reported.
HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Is There A Fourth Stimulus Check For Social Security Beneficiaries? Find Out Here

Retirement and survivor’s benefits, as well as those who have lost a spouse or an eligible ex-spouse, and benefits for the disabled are all covered by the Social Security system, which in the United States is officially known as OASDI, according to Investopedia. As inflation continues to rise, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to provide Social Security recipients with a $1,400 fourth stimulus check.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
yale.edu

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy