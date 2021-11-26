Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

Biggest sources of immigrants to Maryland

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Cuba

Maryland

- Number of residents: 3,231

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

#49. Israel

Maryland

- Number of residents: 3,243

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

#48. Turkey

Maryland

- Number of residents: 3,369

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 119,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #54 most common country of origin

#47. Hong Kong

Maryland

- Number of residents: 3,430

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 231,275

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #36 most common country of origin

#46. Greece

Maryland

- Number of residents: 3,564

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 129,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #51 most common country of origin

#45. Egypt

Maryland

- Number of residents: 3,567

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

#44. Poland

Maryland

- Number of residents: 3,571

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

#43. Burma

Maryland

- Number of residents: 3,763

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

#42. Italy

Maryland

- Number of residents: 4,093

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

#41. Argentina

Maryland

- Number of residents: 4,148

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

#40. Thailand

Maryland

- Number of residents: 4,243

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

#39. France

Maryland

- Number of residents: 4,733

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

#38. Ecuador

Maryland

- Number of residents: 5,129

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

#37. Japan

Maryland

- Number of residents: 5,297

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

#36. Bangladesh

Maryland

- Number of residents: 5,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 237,288

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #35 most common country of origin

#35. Bolivia

Maryland

- Number of residents: 5,562

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 78,927

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #72 most common country of origin

#34. Nicaragua

Maryland

- Number of residents: 6,401

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

#33. Ukraine

Maryland

- Number of residents: 6,769

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

#32. Nepal

Maryland

- Number of residents: 7,146

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 140,904

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #49 most common country of origin

#31. Liberia

Maryland

- Number of residents: 7,370

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 87,991

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #67 most common country of origin

#30. Kenya

Maryland

- Number of residents: 7,643

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 141,751

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #48 most common country of origin

#29. Guyana

Maryland

- Number of residents: 8,018

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 271,092

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #31 most common country of origin

#28. Canada

Maryland

- Number of residents: 8,222

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

#27. Russia

Maryland

- Number of residents: 9,124

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

#26. Taiwan

Maryland

- Number of residents: 9,292

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

#25. Brazil

Maryland

- Number of residents: 9,312

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

#24. Haiti

Maryland

- Number of residents: 9,405

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

#23. Sierra Leone

Maryland

- Number of residents: 10,362

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 40,991

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #94 most common country of origin

#22. Colombia

Maryland

- Number of residents: 11,087

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

#21. Iran

Maryland

- Number of residents: 11,594

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

#20. Germany

Maryland

- Number of residents: 11,889

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

#19. Dominican Republic

Maryland

- Number of residents: 12,567

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

#18. Trinidad and Tobago

Maryland

- Number of residents: 12,916

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

- Number of residents: 230,035

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

#17. United Kingdom

Maryland

- Number of residents: 13,217

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

#16. Ghana

Maryland

- Number of residents: 14,447

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

#15. Pakistan

Maryland

- Number of residents: 15,314

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

#14. Peru

Maryland

- Number of residents: 17,481

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

#13. Cameroon

Maryland

- Number of residents: 17,941

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%



National

- Number of residents: 60,120

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #80 most common country of origin

#12. Vietnam

Maryland

- Number of residents: 19,705

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

#11. Honduras

Maryland

- Number of residents: 22,710

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

#10. Ethiopia

Maryland

- Number of residents: 24,337

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

#9. Jamaica

Maryland

- Number of residents: 26,187

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

#8. South Korea

Maryland

- Number of residents: 34,129

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

#7. Philippines

Maryland

- Number of residents: 36,496

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

#6. Guatemala

Maryland

- Number of residents: 37,103

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

#5. Mexico

Maryland

- Number of residents: 37,175

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin

#4. Nigeria

Maryland

- Number of residents: 37,464

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

#3. China

Maryland

- Number of residents: 44,132

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.8%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

#2. India

Maryland

- Number of residents: 62,055

- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.8%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

#1. El Salvador

Maryland

- Number of residents: 111,093

- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin