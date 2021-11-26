Biggest sources of immigrants to Maryland
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. Cuba
Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,231
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#49. Israel
Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,243
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
#48. Turkey
Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,369
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin
#47. Hong Kong
Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin
#46. Greece
Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,564
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
#45. Egypt
Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,567
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#44. Poland
Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,571
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
#43. Burma
Maryland
- Number of residents: 3,763
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
#42. Italy
Maryland
- Number of residents: 4,093
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#41. Argentina
Maryland
- Number of residents: 4,148
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
#40. Thailand
Maryland
- Number of residents: 4,243
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
#39. France
Maryland
- Number of residents: 4,733
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#38. Ecuador
Maryland
- Number of residents: 5,129
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
#37. Japan
Maryland
- Number of residents: 5,297
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#36. Bangladesh
Maryland
- Number of residents: 5,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
#35. Bolivia
Maryland
- Number of residents: 5,562
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 78,927
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #72 most common country of origin
#34. Nicaragua
Maryland
- Number of residents: 6,401
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
#33. Ukraine
Maryland
- Number of residents: 6,769
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#32. Nepal
Maryland
- Number of residents: 7,146
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
#31. Liberia
Maryland
- Number of residents: 7,370
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin
#30. Kenya
Maryland
- Number of residents: 7,643
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
#29. Guyana
Maryland
- Number of residents: 8,018
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin
#28. Canada
Maryland
- Number of residents: 8,222
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#27. Russia
Maryland
- Number of residents: 9,124
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#26. Taiwan
Maryland
- Number of residents: 9,292
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#25. Brazil
Maryland
- Number of residents: 9,312
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#24. Haiti
Maryland
- Number of residents: 9,405
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#23. Sierra Leone
Maryland
- Number of residents: 10,362
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 40,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #94 most common country of origin
#22. Colombia
Maryland
- Number of residents: 11,087
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#21. Iran
Maryland
- Number of residents: 11,594
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#20. Germany
Maryland
- Number of residents: 11,889
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#19. Dominican Republic
Maryland
- Number of residents: 12,567
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#18. Trinidad and Tobago
Maryland
- Number of residents: 12,916
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
#17. United Kingdom
Maryland
- Number of residents: 13,217
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#16. Ghana
Maryland
- Number of residents: 14,447
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
#15. Pakistan
Maryland
- Number of residents: 15,314
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#14. Peru
Maryland
- Number of residents: 17,481
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#13. Cameroon
Maryland
- Number of residents: 17,941
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin
#12. Vietnam
Maryland
- Number of residents: 19,705
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#11. Honduras
Maryland
- Number of residents: 22,710
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
#10. Ethiopia
Maryland
- Number of residents: 24,337
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#9. Jamaica
Maryland
- Number of residents: 26,187
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#8. South Korea
Maryland
- Number of residents: 34,129
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#7. Philippines
Maryland
- Number of residents: 36,496
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#6. Guatemala
Maryland
- Number of residents: 37,103
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#5. Mexico
Maryland
- Number of residents: 37,175
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
#4. Nigeria
Maryland
- Number of residents: 37,464
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#3. China
Maryland
- Number of residents: 44,132
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.8%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#2. India
Maryland
- Number of residents: 62,055
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.8%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
#1. El Salvador
Maryland
- Number of residents: 111,093
- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
