ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

India's Serum Institute resumes vaccine exports to COVAX

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Serum Institute of India the world's largest vaccine maker, resumed exports of coronavirus vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program on Friday after halting most overseas sales in March.

The company was to have been COVAX's main supplier, but an explosion of cases in India resulted in a cutoff of exports. At the time, Serum Institute had contracts to provide COVAX with 200 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, and unfinalized agreements to supply 350 million more. The suspension was a significant setback for global efforts to distribute vaccines equitably.

GAVI, the vaccine alliance which co-manages the COVAX program, said the company had provided just under 30 million doses to it.

New infections in India have now fallen to the lowest level in months, and the first new exports under the COVAX program, destined for Nepal and Tajikistan are leaving Friday evening, Serum Institute said in a statement. It said it expects exports to increase substantially in early 2022.

It said it has already produced more than a billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under license, almost all for domestic use.

Serum Institute also started making the Novavax vaccine under license in June. Experts say the vaccine — which has been greenlit by regulators in Indonesia and the Philippines — is easier to store and transport than some others, and this may allow it to play an important role in boosting global vaccine supplies.

With the addition of the new vaccine, “We can be more hopeful that WHO’s target to vaccine 70% of the world’s population by the middle of the next year can be met,” Serum Institute chief executive Adar Poonawalla said,

Although coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in India, the country, like others, is jittery after the detection of a new, worrisome variant in southern Africa. The federal government has asked states to scale up screening of travelers from some countries and the genetic sequencing of any detected infections.

___

Associated Press writer Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serum Institute#Gavi#Novavax
newschool.edu

The India China Institute’s Research Seminar Examines the Changing Relationships Between Expertise and Policymaking

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that we are now living in a post-truth world, where the medical opinions of physicians at the National Institutes of Health are given the same weight as those of anyone with a Facebook account. Shifting Geographies of Expertise and Policymaking, the new international research seminar and fellowship of the India China Institute,(ICI), is tackling this topic, addressing the changing relationships between expertise and policymaking in India, China, and beyond. The program is virtually convening 12 scholars and practitioners from India, China, Singapore, France, and the United States for eight months to explore the shifting relationships between epistemic and political authority at the local, national, regional, and global levels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
albuquerqueexpress.com

India exported over 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Laying thrust on developing indigenous capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year. The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
buffalonynews.net

India to resume international flights from December 15

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India will resume scheduled regular international flights from December 15, nearly 20 months after these flights were suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

SIA Group resumes passenger services to India

The Singapore Airlines Group will restart passenger services across its Indian network from November 29 2021, marking the resumption of operations from India for the first time since March 2020. Singapore Airlines will launch daily Vaccinated Travel Lane services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai on November 29 2021, subject to...
TRAVEL
WEHT/WTVW

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron brings COVID-19 vaccine inequity 'home to roost'

The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world's desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines.The hoarding of limited COVID-19 shots by rich countries — creating virtual vaccine deserts in many poorer ones — doesn’t just mean risk for the parts of the world seeing shortages; it threatens the entire globe. That's because the more the disease spreads among unvaccinated populations, the more possibilities it has to mutate and potentially become more...
SCIENCE
unicefusa.org

As Omicron Spreads, Africa Needs COVID-19 Vaccines. COVAX Is the Key.

Nearly 4.3 billion people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, equal to over half the world's population. While many rich countries are on track to vaccinate 70 percent of their population — an important step toward stopping the spread of the coronavirus — just 6 percent of Africans are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Kabul resumes exports of talc powder, says Afghanistan Industrial Association

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital Kabul has recently exported 500 tons of talc powder to a number of countries including China, Spain and the UK, said Afghanistan Industrial Association on Monday. "Afghanistan has recently exported talc to Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, Spain, and the UK. Exports have resumed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU decides against emergency summit on omicron for now

The European Union has decided against holding a special remote summit of the bloc's leaders on the omicron coronavirus variant for the time being, an official said Wednesday.The EU's 27 health ministers will first assess the situation next Tuesday before it will be put to the leaders in the Dec. 16 regularly planned summit, an EU official said on condition of anonymity because the meeting hadn't been officially announced.An emergency summit had been discussed for days, but it was tough to find a time slot for all the leaders. It was also unclear exactly what the leaders could decide...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy