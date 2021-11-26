Biggest sources of immigrants to Georgia
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
Biggest sources of immigrants to Georgia
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#50. Argentina
Georgia
- Number of residents: 2,881
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#49. Egypt
Georgia
- Number of residents: 2,999
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
Dorymam // Cameroon
#48. Cameroon
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,003
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin
Wikimedia Commons
#47. Israel
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,128
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock
#46. Nicaragua
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,225
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
Vixit // Shutterstock
#45. Nepal
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
neshom // Pixabay
#44. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,472
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#43. France
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
Michael Shade // Wikicommons
#42. Ecuador
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,725
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
blk24ga // Wikicommons
#41. Liberia
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,785
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#40. Ukraine
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,795
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
Cheng Qian // Unsplash
#39. Burma
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,823
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#38. Iraq
Georgia
- Number of residents: 3,941
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
Pascal Müller // Unsplash
#37. Laos
Georgia
- Number of residents: 4,373
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
HandmadePictures // Shutterstock
#36. South Africa
Georgia
- Number of residents: 4,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#35. Thailand
Georgia
- Number of residents: 4,842
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
SL-Photography // Shutterstock
#34. Panama
Georgia
- Number of residents: 5,237
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Iran
Georgia
- Number of residents: 6,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
PIxabay
#32. Taiwan
Georgia
- Number of residents: 6,106
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
Photos By Beks // Unsplash
#31. Kenya
Georgia
- Number of residents: 6,108
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#30. Romania
Georgia
- Number of residents: 6,170
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons
#29. Trinidad and Tobago
Georgia
- Number of residents: 7,255
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock
#28. Bangladesh
Georgia
- Number of residents: 7,290
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock
#27. Peru
Georgia
- Number of residents: 7,365
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#26. Japan
Georgia
- Number of residents: 7,465
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#25. Russia
Georgia
- Number of residents: 7,520
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Guyana
Georgia
- Number of residents: 8,253
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons
#23. Ghana
Georgia
- Number of residents: 11,071
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
agchinook // Shutterstock
#22. Venezuela
Georgia
- Number of residents: 11,485
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
Falkenpost // Pixabay
#21. Cuba
Georgia
- Number of residents: 11,790
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#20. Pakistan
Georgia
- Number of residents: 12,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#19. Dominican Republic
Georgia
- Number of residents: 12,667
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#18. Brazil
Georgia
- Number of residents: 13,211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Haiti
Georgia
- Number of residents: 13,715
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
neiljs // Flickr
#16. Ethiopia
Georgia
- Number of residents: 14,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#15. Germany
Georgia
- Number of residents: 17,090
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#14. Philippines
Georgia
- Number of residents: 17,758
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#13. Canada
Georgia
- Number of residents: 17,795
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#12. United Kingdom
Georgia
- Number of residents: 19,378
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#11. Honduras
Georgia
- Number of residents: 19,416
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#10. Colombia
Georgia
- Number of residents: 22,515
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
OpenUpEd // Flickr
#9. Nigeria
Georgia
- Number of residents: 23,635
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#8. El Salvador
Georgia
- Number of residents: 27,094
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. China
Georgia
- Number of residents: 34,649
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#6. Guatemala
Georgia
- Number of residents: 34,850
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#5. Vietnam
Georgia
- Number of residents: 40,515
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
byvalet // Shutterstock
#4. Jamaica
Georgia
- Number of residents: 41,310
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. South Korea
Georgia
- Number of residents: 41,814
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#2. India
Georgia
- Number of residents: 96,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 9.1%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Mexico
Georgia
- Number of residents: 246,675
- Percent of foreign born residents: 23.4%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
