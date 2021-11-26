JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

Biggest sources of immigrants to Georgia

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#50. Argentina

Georgia

- Number of residents: 2,881

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#49. Egypt

Georgia

- Number of residents: 2,999

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

Dorymam // Cameroon

#48. Cameroon

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,003

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 60,120

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #80 most common country of origin

Wikimedia Commons

#47. Israel

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,128

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#46. Nicaragua

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,225

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#45. Nepal

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 140,904

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #49 most common country of origin

neshom // Pixabay

#44. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,472

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 103,938

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #57 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#43. France

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#42. Ecuador

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,725

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

blk24ga // Wikicommons

#41. Liberia

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,785

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 87,991

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #67 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#40. Ukraine

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,795

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#39. Burma

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,823

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#38. Iraq

Georgia

- Number of residents: 3,941

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 225,038

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #38 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#37. Laos

Georgia

- Number of residents: 4,373

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 181,546

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#36. South Africa

Georgia

- Number of residents: 4,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 104,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #56 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#35. Thailand

Georgia

- Number of residents: 4,842

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Panama

Georgia

- Number of residents: 5,237

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 103,299

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #58 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Iran

Georgia

- Number of residents: 6,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#32. Taiwan

Georgia

- Number of residents: 6,106

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#31. Kenya

Georgia

- Number of residents: 6,108

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 141,751

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #48 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#30. Romania

Georgia

- Number of residents: 6,170

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#29. Trinidad and Tobago

Georgia

- Number of residents: 7,255

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 230,035

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#28. Bangladesh

Georgia

- Number of residents: 7,290

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 237,288

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #35 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#27. Peru

Georgia

- Number of residents: 7,365

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#26. Japan

Georgia

- Number of residents: 7,465

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#25. Russia

Georgia

- Number of residents: 7,520

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Guyana

Georgia

- Number of residents: 8,253

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 271,092

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #31 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#23. Ghana

Georgia

- Number of residents: 11,071

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#22. Venezuela

Georgia

- Number of residents: 11,485

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#21. Cuba

Georgia

- Number of residents: 11,790

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#20. Pakistan

Georgia

- Number of residents: 12,113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#19. Dominican Republic

Georgia

- Number of residents: 12,667

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#18. Brazil

Georgia

- Number of residents: 13,211

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Haiti

Georgia

- Number of residents: 13,715

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#16. Ethiopia

Georgia

- Number of residents: 14,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#15. Germany

Georgia

- Number of residents: 17,090

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#14. Philippines

Georgia

- Number of residents: 17,758

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#13. Canada

Georgia

- Number of residents: 17,795

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

Georgia

- Number of residents: 19,378

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#11. Honduras

Georgia

- Number of residents: 19,416

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#10. Colombia

Georgia

- Number of residents: 22,515

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#9. Nigeria

Georgia

- Number of residents: 23,635

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#8. El Salvador

Georgia

- Number of residents: 27,094

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. China

Georgia

- Number of residents: 34,649

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#6. Guatemala

Georgia

- Number of residents: 34,850

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#5. Vietnam

Georgia

- Number of residents: 40,515

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#4. Jamaica

Georgia

- Number of residents: 41,310

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. South Korea

Georgia

- Number of residents: 41,814

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Georgia

- Number of residents: 96,155

- Percent of foreign born residents: 9.1%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

Georgia

- Number of residents: 246,675

- Percent of foreign born residents: 23.4%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin