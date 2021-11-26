Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Belize

Illinois

- Number of residents: 4,313

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 48,869

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #84 most common country of origin

#49. Argentina

Illinois

- Number of residents: 4,394

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

#48. Turkey

Illinois

- Number of residents: 4,401

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 119,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #54 most common country of origin

#47. Haiti

Illinois

- Number of residents: 4,616

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

#46. Venezuela

Illinois

- Number of residents: 4,673

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

#45. Albania

Illinois

- Number of residents: 4,695

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 89,911

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #65 most common country of origin

#44. Israel

Illinois

- Number of residents: 4,763

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

#43. France

Illinois

- Number of residents: 4,934

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

#42. Czechoslovakia (includes Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Illinois

- Number of residents: 5,159

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 66,818

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #76 most common country of origin

#41. Belarus

Illinois

- Number of residents: 5,401

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 63,642

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #78 most common country of origin

#40. Hong Kong

Illinois

- Number of residents: 5,705

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 231,275

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #36 most common country of origin

#39. Egypt

Illinois

- Number of residents: 6,185

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

#38. Serbia

Illinois

- Number of residents: 6,242

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 37,570

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #96 most common country of origin

#37. Iran

Illinois

- Number of residents: 6,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

#36. Brazil

Illinois

- Number of residents: 6,818

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

#35. Thailand

Illinois

- Number of residents: 7,209

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

#34. Jamaica

Illinois

- Number of residents: 7,409

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

#33. Taiwan

Illinois

- Number of residents: 7,686

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

#32. Syria

Illinois

- Number of residents: 7,712

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 95,802

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #63 most common country of origin

#31. Ghana

Illinois

- Number of residents: 7,731

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

#30. Cuba

Illinois

- Number of residents: 8,115

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

#29. Peru

Illinois

- Number of residents: 8,157

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

#28. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Illinois

- Number of residents: 9,336

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 103,938

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #57 most common country of origin

#27. Jordan

Illinois

- Number of residents: 9,878

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 81,155

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #71 most common country of origin

#26. Lithuania

Illinois

- Number of residents: 9,994

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 32,826

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #104 most common country of origin

#25. Honduras

Illinois

- Number of residents: 11,091

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

#24. El Salvador

Illinois

- Number of residents: 11,225

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

#23. Japan

Illinois

- Number of residents: 11,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

#22. Bulgaria

Illinois

- Number of residents: 12,768

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 69,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #75 most common country of origin

#21. Greece

Illinois

- Number of residents: 13,218

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 129,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #51 most common country of origin

#20. Iraq

Illinois

- Number of residents: 13,430

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 225,038

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #38 most common country of origin

#19. Colombia

Illinois

- Number of residents: 14,278

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

#18. Romania

Illinois

- Number of residents: 15,690

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

#17. Russia

Illinois

- Number of residents: 17,376

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

#16. Nigeria

Illinois

- Number of residents: 17,443

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

#15. Canada

Illinois

- Number of residents: 17,933

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

#14. Ecuador

Illinois

- Number of residents: 17,992

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

#13. Italy

Illinois

- Number of residents: 18,766

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

#12. United Kingdom

Illinois

- Number of residents: 19,070

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

#11. Germany

Illinois

- Number of residents: 20,802

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

#10. Vietnam

Illinois

- Number of residents: 22,656

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

#9. Ukraine

Illinois

- Number of residents: 26,168

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

#8. Guatemala

Illinois

- Number of residents: 27,425

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

#7. Pakistan

Illinois

- Number of residents: 28,909

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

#6. South Korea

Illinois

- Number of residents: 40,596

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

#5. China

Illinois

- Number of residents: 77,764

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

#4. Philippines

Illinois

- Number of residents: 88,719

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

#3. Poland

Illinois

- Number of residents: 127,656

- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.1%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

#2. India

Illinois

- Number of residents: 159,663

- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.9%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

#1. Mexico

Illinois

- Number of residents: 640,004

- Percent of foreign born residents: 35.6%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin