Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
dronepicr // Flickr
#50. Belize
Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,313
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 48,869
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #84 most common country of origin
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#49. Argentina
Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,394
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#48. Turkey
Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,401
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Haiti
Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,616
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
agchinook // Shutterstock
#46. Venezuela
Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,673
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
RossHelen // Shutterstock
#45. Albania
Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,695
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin
Wikimedia Commons
#44. Israel
Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,763
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#43. France
Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,934
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
kirkandmimi // Pixabay
#42. Czechoslovakia (includes Czech Republic and Slovakia)
Illinois
- Number of residents: 5,159
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 66,818
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #76 most common country of origin
Henrik Palm // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Belarus
Illinois
- Number of residents: 5,401
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 63,642
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #78 most common country of origin
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hong Kong
Illinois
- Number of residents: 5,705
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#39. Egypt
Illinois
- Number of residents: 6,185
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock
#38. Serbia
Illinois
- Number of residents: 6,242
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Iran
Illinois
- Number of residents: 6,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#36. Brazil
Illinois
- Number of residents: 6,818
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#35. Thailand
Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,209
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
byvalet // Shutterstock
#34. Jamaica
Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,409
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
PIxabay
#33. Taiwan
Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,686
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Syria
Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,712
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons
#31. Ghana
Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,731
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
Falkenpost // Pixabay
#30. Cuba
Illinois
- Number of residents: 8,115
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock
#29. Peru
Illinois
- Number of residents: 8,157
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
neshom // Pixabay
#28. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Illinois
- Number of residents: 9,336
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
Sergei25 // Shutterstock
#27. Jordan
Illinois
- Number of residents: 9,878
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
3dman_eu
#26. Lithuania
Illinois
- Number of residents: 9,994
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 32,826
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #104 most common country of origin
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#25. Honduras
Illinois
- Number of residents: 11,091
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#24. El Salvador
Illinois
- Number of residents: 11,225
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#23. Japan
Illinois
- Number of residents: 11,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
GoodFreePhotos
#22. Bulgaria
Illinois
- Number of residents: 12,768
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 69,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #75 most common country of origin
Juan P. Verni // Flickr
#21. Greece
Illinois
- Number of residents: 13,218
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#20. Iraq
Illinois
- Number of residents: 13,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#19. Colombia
Illinois
- Number of residents: 14,278
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#18. Romania
Illinois
- Number of residents: 15,690
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#17. Russia
Illinois
- Number of residents: 17,376
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
OpenUpEd // Flickr
#16. Nigeria
Illinois
- Number of residents: 17,443
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#15. Canada
Illinois
- Number of residents: 17,933
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
Michael Shade // Wikicommons
#14. Ecuador
Illinois
- Number of residents: 17,992
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#13. Italy
Illinois
- Number of residents: 18,766
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#12. United Kingdom
Illinois
- Number of residents: 19,070
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#11. Germany
Illinois
- Number of residents: 20,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#10. Vietnam
Illinois
- Number of residents: 22,656
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#9. Ukraine
Illinois
- Number of residents: 26,168
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#8. Guatemala
Illinois
- Number of residents: 27,425
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#7. Pakistan
Illinois
- Number of residents: 28,909
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. South Korea
Illinois
- Number of residents: 40,596
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. China
Illinois
- Number of residents: 77,764
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#4. Philippines
Illinois
- Number of residents: 88,719
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#3. Poland
Illinois
- Number of residents: 127,656
- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.1%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#2. India
Illinois
- Number of residents: 159,663
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.9%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Mexico
Illinois
- Number of residents: 640,004
- Percent of foreign born residents: 35.6%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
Comments / 0