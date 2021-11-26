ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois

By Nicole Caldwell
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifKf3_0d7J43Wy00
dronepicr // Flickr

#50. Belize

Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,313
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 48,869
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #84 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPeJc_0d7J43Wy00
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#49. Argentina

Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,394
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlWol_0d7J43Wy00
Pixabay

#48. Turkey

Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,401
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23quqN_0d7J43Wy00
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Haiti

Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,616
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FVYK_0d7J43Wy00
agchinook // Shutterstock

#46. Venezuela

Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,673
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJePr_0d7J43Wy00
RossHelen // Shutterstock

#45. Albania

Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,695
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrQj8_0d7J43Wy00
Wikimedia Commons

#44. Israel

Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,763
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0d7J43Wy00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#43. France

Illinois
- Number of residents: 4,934
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWPYt_0d7J43Wy00
kirkandmimi // Pixabay

#42. Czechoslovakia (includes Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Illinois
- Number of residents: 5,159
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 66,818
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #76 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3mg8_0d7J43Wy00
Henrik Palm // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Belarus

Illinois
- Number of residents: 5,401
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 63,642
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #78 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yokjO_0d7J43Wy00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hong Kong

Illinois
- Number of residents: 5,705
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0d7J43Wy00
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#39. Egypt

Illinois
- Number of residents: 6,185
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZpYK_0d7J43Wy00
Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock

#38. Serbia

Illinois
- Number of residents: 6,242
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356KyY_0d7J43Wy00
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Iran

Illinois
- Number of residents: 6,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0d7J43Wy00
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#36. Brazil

Illinois
- Number of residents: 6,818
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0d7J43Wy00
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#35. Thailand

Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,209
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Hrs_0d7J43Wy00
byvalet // Shutterstock

#34. Jamaica

Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,409
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0d7J43Wy00
PIxabay

#33. Taiwan

Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,686
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3U6p_0d7J43Wy00
Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Syria

Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,712
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYQFu_0d7J43Wy00
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#31. Ghana

Illinois
- Number of residents: 7,731
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Pt1_0d7J43Wy00
Falkenpost // Pixabay

#30. Cuba

Illinois
- Number of residents: 8,115
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9s4C_0d7J43Wy00
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#29. Peru

Illinois
- Number of residents: 8,157
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4qBT_0d7J43Wy00
neshom // Pixabay

#28. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Illinois
- Number of residents: 9,336
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxh1n_0d7J43Wy00
Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#27. Jordan

Illinois
- Number of residents: 9,878
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wghfa_0d7J43Wy00
3dman_eu

#26. Lithuania

Illinois
- Number of residents: 9,994
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 32,826
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #104 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0d7J43Wy00
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#25. Honduras

Illinois
- Number of residents: 11,091
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0d7J43Wy00
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#24. El Salvador

Illinois
- Number of residents: 11,225
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnbbG_0d7J43Wy00
Unsplash

#23. Japan

Illinois
- Number of residents: 11,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkJHZ_0d7J43Wy00
GoodFreePhotos

#22. Bulgaria

Illinois
- Number of residents: 12,768
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 69,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #75 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Tuq_0d7J43Wy00
Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#21. Greece

Illinois
- Number of residents: 13,218
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UysnF_0d7J43Wy00
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#20. Iraq

Illinois
- Number of residents: 13,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0d7J43Wy00
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#19. Colombia

Illinois
- Number of residents: 14,278
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfMRF_0d7J43Wy00
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#18. Romania

Illinois
- Number of residents: 15,690
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0d7J43Wy00
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#17. Russia

Illinois
- Number of residents: 17,376
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qext_0d7J43Wy00
OpenUpEd // Flickr

#16. Nigeria

Illinois
- Number of residents: 17,443
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0d7J43Wy00
Unsplash

#15. Canada

Illinois
- Number of residents: 17,933
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRwAW_0d7J43Wy00
Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#14. Ecuador

Illinois
- Number of residents: 17,992
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0d7J43Wy00
Pixabay

#13. Italy

Illinois
- Number of residents: 18,766
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0d7J43Wy00
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

Illinois
- Number of residents: 19,070
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0d7J43Wy00
Max Pixel

#11. Germany

Illinois
- Number of residents: 20,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0d7J43Wy00
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#10. Vietnam

Illinois
- Number of residents: 22,656
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbFV_0d7J43Wy00
Unsplash

#9. Ukraine

Illinois
- Number of residents: 26,168
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#8. Guatemala

Illinois
- Number of residents: 27,425
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqUkJ_0d7J43Wy00
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#7. Pakistan

Illinois
- Number of residents: 28,909
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0d7J43Wy00
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. South Korea

Illinois
- Number of residents: 40,596
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0d7J43Wy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. China

Illinois
- Number of residents: 77,764
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0d7J43Wy00
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#4. Philippines

Illinois
- Number of residents: 88,719
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0d7J43Wy00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#3. Poland

Illinois
- Number of residents: 127,656
- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.1%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0d7J43Wy00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Illinois
- Number of residents: 159,663
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.9%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj3Ka_0d7J43Wy00
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

Illinois
- Number of residents: 640,004
- Percent of foreign born residents: 35.6%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

