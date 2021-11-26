Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. South Africa
Indiana
- Number of residents: 999
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
#49. Indonesia
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,014
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin
#48. Jordan
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,039
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
#47. Hong Kong
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,054
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin
#46. Croatia
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,058
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 37,176
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #97 most common country of origin
#45. Romania
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,062
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
#44. Bangladesh
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
#43. Spain
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,182
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin
#42. Ghana
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,195
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
#41. France
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,237
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#40. Nicaragua
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,308
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
#39. Iran
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,389
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#38. North Macedonia (Macedonia)
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,400
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 26,292
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #111 most common country of origin
#37. Jamaica
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,401
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#36. Italy
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,524
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#35. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,539
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
#34. Haiti
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,590
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#33. Egypt
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,687
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#32. Saudi Arabia
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,768
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin
#31. Ukraine
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,834
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#30. Greece
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,840
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
#29. Kenya
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,870
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
#28. Colombia
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,871
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#27. Peru
Indiana
- Number of residents: 1,889
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#26. Taiwan
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,001
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#25. Cuba
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,012
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#24. Ethiopia
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,025
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#23. Dominican Republic
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,138
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#22. Brazil
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#21. Malaysia
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 76,521
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin
#20. Venezuela
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,635
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
#19. Poland
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,642
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
#18. Pakistan
Indiana
- Number of residents: 2,969
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#17. Russia
Indiana
- Number of residents: 3,116
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#16. Thailand
Indiana
- Number of residents: 3,614
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
#15. Japan
Indiana
- Number of residents: 5,102
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#14. Honduras
Indiana
- Number of residents: 5,326
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
#13. Guatemala
Indiana
- Number of residents: 6,558
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#12. United Kingdom
Indiana
- Number of residents: 6,704
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#11. Vietnam
Indiana
- Number of residents: 6,715
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#10. Canada
Indiana
- Number of residents: 7,002
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#9. Germany
Indiana
- Number of residents: 7,382
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#8. Nigeria
Indiana
- Number of residents: 7,797
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#7. South Korea
Indiana
- Number of residents: 8,114
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#6. El Salvador
Indiana
- Number of residents: 8,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
#5. Philippines
Indiana
- Number of residents: 10,953
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#4. Burma
Indiana
- Number of residents: 14,442
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
#3. China
Indiana
- Number of residents: 23,837
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.8%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#2. India
Indiana
- Number of residents: 29,581
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.5%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
#1. Mexico
Indiana
- Number of residents: 103,506
- Percent of foreign born residents: 29.6%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
