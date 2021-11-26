OpenUpEd // Flickr

Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#50. South Africa

Indiana

- Number of residents: 999

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 104,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #56 most common country of origin

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#49. Indonesia

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,014

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 96,229

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #62 most common country of origin

Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#48. Jordan

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,039

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 81,155

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #71 most common country of origin

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hong Kong

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,054

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 231,275

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #36 most common country of origin

Subodh Agnihotri // Shutterstock

#46. Croatia

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,058

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 37,176

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #97 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#45. Romania

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,062

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#44. Bangladesh

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,120

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 237,288

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #35 most common country of origin

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#43. Spain

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,182

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 115,113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #55 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#42. Ghana

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,195

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#41. France

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,237

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#40. Nicaragua

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,308

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Iran

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,389

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

ExplorerBob // Pixabay

#38. North Macedonia (Macedonia)

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,400

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 26,292

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #111 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#37. Jamaica

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,401

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#36. Italy

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,524

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

neshom // Pixabay

#35. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,539

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 103,938

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #57 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Haiti

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,590

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#33. Egypt

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,687

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#32. Saudi Arabia

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,768

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 85,000

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #70 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#31. Ukraine

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,834

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#30. Greece

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,840

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 129,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #51 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#29. Kenya

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,870

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 141,751

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #48 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#28. Colombia

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,871

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#27. Peru

Indiana

- Number of residents: 1,889

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#26. Taiwan

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,001

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#25. Cuba

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,012

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#24. Ethiopia

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,025

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#23. Dominican Republic

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,138

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#22. Brazil

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

GoodFreePhotos

#21. Malaysia

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 76,521

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #74 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#20. Venezuela

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,635

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#19. Poland

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,642

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#18. Pakistan

Indiana

- Number of residents: 2,969

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#17. Russia

Indiana

- Number of residents: 3,116

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#16. Thailand

Indiana

- Number of residents: 3,614

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#15. Japan

Indiana

- Number of residents: 5,102

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#14. Honduras

Indiana

- Number of residents: 5,326

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#13. Guatemala

Indiana

- Number of residents: 6,558

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

Indiana

- Number of residents: 6,704

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#11. Vietnam

Indiana

- Number of residents: 6,715

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#10. Canada

Indiana

- Number of residents: 7,002

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#9. Germany

Indiana

- Number of residents: 7,382

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#8. Nigeria

Indiana

- Number of residents: 7,797

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. South Korea

Indiana

- Number of residents: 8,114

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Salvador

Indiana

- Number of residents: 8,118

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#5. Philippines

Indiana

- Number of residents: 10,953

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#4. Burma

Indiana

- Number of residents: 14,442

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

Indiana

- Number of residents: 23,837

- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.8%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Indiana

- Number of residents: 29,581

- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.5%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

Indiana

- Number of residents: 103,506

- Percent of foreign born residents: 29.6%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin