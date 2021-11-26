ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Biggest sources of immigrants to Oklahoma

By Nicole Caldwell
 4 days ago

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Syria

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 413
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#49. Italy

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 428
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#48. Egypt

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 447
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#47. Dominican Republic

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 449
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#46. Indonesia

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 453
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Haiti

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 469
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#44. Panama

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 470
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#43. Romania

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 492
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#42. Cambodia

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 501
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#40 (tie). France

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 516
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#40 (tie). Iraq

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 516
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#38 (tie). Poland

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 534
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#38 (tie). Argentina

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 534
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

Dorymam // Cameroon

#37. Cameroon

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 579
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#36. South Africa

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 582
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#35. Ethiopia

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 721
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#34. Ukraine

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 770
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#33. Bangladesh

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 823
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#32. Jamaica

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 860
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#31. Nepal

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 871
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#30. Cuba

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,072
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#28 (tie). Taiwan

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,149
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

GoodFreePhotos

#28 (tie). Malaysia

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,149
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 76,521
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#27. Brazil

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,151
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#26. Kenya

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,162
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#25. Ghana

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,251
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#24. Russia

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,318
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#23. Colombia

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,443
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#22. Saudi Arabia

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,460
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#21. Peru

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,487
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#20. Japan

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,643
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#19. Thailand

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,871
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Iran

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,891
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#17. Pakistan

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 2,094
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#16. Venezuela

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 2,251
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#15. Laos

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 2,321
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#14. Nigeria

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 2,459
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. United Kingdom

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,497
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#12. Canada

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,682
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#11. El Salvador

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,723
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#10. Honduras

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,771
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#9. Burma

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

#8. South Korea

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 4,874
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#7. Germany

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 5,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#6. Philippines

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 5,391
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. China

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 7,145
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#4. Guatemala

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 7,894
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#3. India

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 9,864
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#2. Vietnam

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 14,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 108,892
- Percent of foreign born residents: 46.1%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

