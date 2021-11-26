Biggest sources of immigrants to Oklahoma
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. Syria
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 413
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin
#49. Italy
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 428
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#48. Egypt
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 447
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#47. Dominican Republic
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 449
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#46. Indonesia
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 453
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin
#45. Haiti
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 469
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#44. Panama
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 470
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin
#43. Romania
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 492
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
#42. Cambodia
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 501
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin
#40 (tie). France
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 516
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#40 (tie). Iraq
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 516
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
#38 (tie). Poland
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 534
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
#38 (tie). Argentina
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 534
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
#37. Cameroon
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 579
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin
#36. South Africa
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 582
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
#35. Ethiopia
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 721
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#34. Ukraine
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 770
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#33. Bangladesh
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 823
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
#32. Jamaica
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 860
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#31. Nepal
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 871
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
#30. Cuba
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,072
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#28 (tie). Taiwan
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,149
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#28 (tie). Malaysia
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,149
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 76,521
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin
#27. Brazil
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,151
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#26. Kenya
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,162
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
#25. Ghana
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,251
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
#24. Russia
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,318
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#23. Colombia
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,443
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#22. Saudi Arabia
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,460
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin
#21. Peru
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,487
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#20. Japan
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,643
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#19. Thailand
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,871
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
#18. Iran
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 1,891
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#17. Pakistan
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 2,094
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#16. Venezuela
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 2,251
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
#15. Laos
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 2,321
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
#14. Nigeria
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 2,459
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#13. United Kingdom
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,497
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#12. Canada
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,682
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#11. El Salvador
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,723
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
#10. Honduras
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,771
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
#9. Burma
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 3,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
#8. South Korea
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 4,874
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#7. Germany
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 5,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#6. Philippines
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 5,391
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#5. China
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 7,145
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#4. Guatemala
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 7,894
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#3. India
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 9,864
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
#2. Vietnam
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 14,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#1. Mexico
Oklahoma
- Number of residents: 108,892
- Percent of foreign born residents: 46.1%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
