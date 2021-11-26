Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. Egypt
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,583
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#49. Nicaragua
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,597
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
#48. Hong Kong
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,625
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin
#47. Cambodia
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,685
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin
#46. Hungary
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,733
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 65,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #77 most common country of origin
#45. Costa Rica
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,763
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 88,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #66 most common country of origin
#44. Laos
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,831
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
#43. Turkey
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,093
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin
#42. Spain
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,125
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin
#41. Chile
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,197
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 98,945
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #61 most common country of origin
#40. Taiwan
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,400
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#39. Romania
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
#38. Trinidad and Tobago
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,632
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
#37. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,790
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
#36. Argentina
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
#35. Japan
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,079
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#34. Venezuela
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,095
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
#33. Bangladesh
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,253
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
#32. Nigeria
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,312
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#31. Cuba
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,437
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#30. France
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,484
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#29. Greece
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 4,218
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
#28. Guyana
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 4,284
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin
#27. Ukraine
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 4,578
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#26. Albania
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 4,850
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin
#25. Ghana
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 5,154
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
#24. Russia
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 5,223
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#23. Pakistan
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 6,179
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#22. Vietnam
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 6,233
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#21. Honduras
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 6,625
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
#20. El Salvador
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 6,946
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
#19. Germany
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 7,686
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#18. South Korea
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 7,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#17. Philippines
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 8,950
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#16. Portugal
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 9,525
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin
#15. Canada
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 13,367
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#14. Peru
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 13,650
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#13. Haiti
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 13,686
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#12. Guatemala
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 15,429
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#11. United Kingdom
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 15,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#10. Colombia
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 16,106
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#9. Italy
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 16,690
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#8. Brazil
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 18,211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#7. Ecuador
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 20,166
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
#6. China
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 21,569
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#5. Dominican Republic
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 23,408
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#4. Poland
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 24,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.7%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
#3. Mexico
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 27,399
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.3%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
#2. Jamaica
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 37,057
- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.1%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#1. India
Connecticut
- Number of residents: 42,822
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.2%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
