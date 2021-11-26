Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Egypt

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 1,583

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

#49. Nicaragua

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 1,597

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

#48. Hong Kong

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 1,625

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 231,275

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #36 most common country of origin

#47. Cambodia

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 1,685

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 151,066

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #46 most common country of origin

#46. Hungary

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 1,733

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 65,873

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #77 most common country of origin

#45. Costa Rica

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 1,763

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 88,084

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #66 most common country of origin

#44. Laos

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 1,831

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 181,546

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

#43. Turkey

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 2,093

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 119,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #54 most common country of origin

#42. Spain

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 2,125

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 115,113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #55 most common country of origin

#41. Chile

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 2,197

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 98,945

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #61 most common country of origin

#40. Taiwan

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 2,400

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

#39. Romania

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 2,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

#38. Trinidad and Tobago

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 2,632

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 230,035

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

#37. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 2,790

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 103,938

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #57 most common country of origin

#36. Argentina

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 2,911

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

#35. Japan

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 3,079

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

#34. Venezuela

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 3,095

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

#33. Bangladesh

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 3,253

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 237,288

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #35 most common country of origin

#32. Nigeria

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 3,312

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

#31. Cuba

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 3,437

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

#30. France

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 3,484

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

#29. Greece

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 4,218

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 129,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #51 most common country of origin

#28. Guyana

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 4,284

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 271,092

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #31 most common country of origin

#27. Ukraine

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 4,578

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

#26. Albania

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 4,850

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 89,911

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #65 most common country of origin

#25. Ghana

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 5,154

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

#24. Russia

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 5,223

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

#23. Pakistan

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 6,179

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

#22. Vietnam

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 6,233

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

#21. Honduras

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 6,625

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

#20. El Salvador

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 6,946

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

#19. Germany

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 7,686

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

#18. South Korea

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 7,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

#17. Philippines

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 8,950

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

#16. Portugal

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 9,525

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

- Number of residents: 171,118

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #44 most common country of origin

#15. Canada

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 13,367

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

#14. Peru

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 13,650

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

#13. Haiti

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 13,686

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

#12. Guatemala

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 15,429

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

#11. United Kingdom

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 15,430

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

#10. Colombia

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 16,106

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

#9. Italy

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 16,690

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

#8. Brazil

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 18,211

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

#7. Ecuador

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 20,166

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

#6. China

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 21,569

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

#5. Dominican Republic

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 23,408

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

#4. Poland

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 24,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.7%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

#3. Mexico

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 27,399

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.3%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin

#2. Jamaica

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 37,057

- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.1%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

#1. India

Connecticut

- Number of residents: 42,822

- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.2%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin