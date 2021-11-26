ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut

By Nicole Caldwell
 4 days ago

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0d7J3zRy00
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#50. Egypt

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,583
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4G3B_0d7J3zRy00
Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#49. Nicaragua

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,597
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yokjO_0d7J3zRy00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hong Kong

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,625
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DunWK_0d7J3zRy00
Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#47. Cambodia

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,685
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irs30_0d7J3zRy00
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock

#46. Hungary

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,733
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 65,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #77 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmkyH_0d7J3zRy00
Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#45. Costa Rica

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,763
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 88,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #66 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziUx1_0d7J3zRy00
Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#44. Laos

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 1,831
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlWol_0d7J3zRy00
Pixabay

#43. Turkey

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,093
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apY9q_0d7J3zRy00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#42. Spain

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,125
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17I2RX_0d7J3zRy00
Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#41. Chile

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,197
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 98,945
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #61 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0d7J3zRy00
PIxabay

#40. Taiwan

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,400
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfMRF_0d7J3zRy00
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#39. Romania

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJxkK_0d7J3zRy00
Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#38. Trinidad and Tobago

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,632
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4qBT_0d7J3zRy00
neshom // Pixabay

#37. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,790
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPeJc_0d7J3zRy00
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#36. Argentina

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 2,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnbbG_0d7J3zRy00
Unsplash

#35. Japan

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,079
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FVYK_0d7J3zRy00
agchinook // Shutterstock

#34. Venezuela

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,095
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yaTe_0d7J3zRy00
Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#33. Bangladesh

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,253
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qext_0d7J3zRy00
OpenUpEd // Flickr

#32. Nigeria

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,312
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Pt1_0d7J3zRy00
Falkenpost // Pixabay

#31. Cuba

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,437
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0d7J3zRy00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#30. France

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 3,484
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Tuq_0d7J3zRy00
Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#29. Greece

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 4,218
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Nfm_0d7J3zRy00
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Guyana

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 4,284
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbFV_0d7J3zRy00
Unsplash

#27. Ukraine

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 4,578
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJePr_0d7J3zRy00
RossHelen // Shutterstock

#26. Albania

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 4,850
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYQFu_0d7J3zRy00
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#25. Ghana

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 5,154
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0d7J3zRy00
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#24. Russia

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 5,223
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqUkJ_0d7J3zRy00
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#23. Pakistan

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 6,179
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0d7J3zRy00
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#22. Vietnam

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 6,233
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0d7J3zRy00
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#21. Honduras

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 6,625
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0d7J3zRy00
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#20. El Salvador

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 6,946
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0d7J3zRy00
Max Pixel

#19. Germany

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 7,686
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0d7J3zRy00
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. South Korea

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 7,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0d7J3zRy00
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#17. Philippines

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 8,950
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGwgn_0d7J3zRy00
Pedro Szekely // Flickr

#16. Portugal

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 9,525
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0d7J3zRy00
Unsplash

#15. Canada

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 13,367
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9s4C_0d7J3zRy00
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#14. Peru

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 13,650
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23quqN_0d7J3zRy00
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Haiti

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 13,686
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feku5_0d7J3zRy00
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#12. Guatemala

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 15,429
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0d7J3zRy00
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#11. United Kingdom

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 15,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0d7J3zRy00
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#10. Colombia

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 16,106
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0d7J3zRy00
Pixabay

#9. Italy

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 16,690
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#8. Brazil

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 18,211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRwAW_0d7J3zRy00
Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#7. Ecuador

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 20,166
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0d7J3zRy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. China

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 21,569
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1LMJ_0d7J3zRy00
Pixabay

#5. Dominican Republic

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 23,408
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0d7J3zRy00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#4. Poland

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 24,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.7%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj3Ka_0d7J3zRy00
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Mexico

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 27,399
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.3%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Hrs_0d7J3zRy00
byvalet // Shutterstock

#2. Jamaica

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 37,057
- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.1%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0d7J3zRy00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#1. India

Connecticut
- Number of residents: 42,822
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.2%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

