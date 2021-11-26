Biggest sources of immigrants to Ohio
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
Biggest sources of immigrants to Ohio
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
agchinook // Shutterstock
#50. Venezuela
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,216
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
blk24ga // Wikicommons
#49. Liberia
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,311
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin
RossHelen // Shutterstock
#48. Albania
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,346
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#47. France
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,391
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
Pascal Müller // Unsplash
#46. Laos
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,549
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
neshom // Pixabay
#45. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,595
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
Subodh Agnihotri // Shutterstock
#44. Croatia
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,649
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 37,176
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #97 most common country of origin
Adam Jones, Ph.D. // Wikicommons
#43. Morocco
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,766
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 78,439
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #73 most common country of origin
Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Syria
Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,836
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock
#41. Hungary
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,052
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 65,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #77 most common country of origin
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#40. Thailand
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
Vannrith Va // Unsplash
#39. Cambodia
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,217
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Iran
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,240
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#37. Iraq
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#36. Colombia
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,331
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#35. Egypt
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,365
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
Juan P. Verni // Flickr
#34. Greece
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#33. Brazil
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
Photos By Beks // Unsplash
#32. Kenya
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,743
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#31. Honduras
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,793
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
Sergei25 // Shutterstock
#30. Jordan
Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,934
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#29. Lebanon
Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,061
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#28. Pakistan
Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,095
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock
#27. Peru
Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,110
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
PIxabay
#26. Taiwan
Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,488
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
byvalet // Shutterstock
#25. Jamaica
Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,590
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#24. Poland
Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,597
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock
#23. Saudi Arabia
Ohio
- Number of residents: 5,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin
OpenUpEd // Flickr
#22. Nigeria
Ohio
- Number of residents: 6,162
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#21. Dominican Republic
Ohio
- Number of residents: 6,191
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#20. El Salvador
Ohio
- Number of residents: 6,387
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#19. Romania
Ohio
- Number of residents: 6,503
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#18. Japan
Ohio
- Number of residents: 7,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
neiljs // Flickr
#17. Ethiopia
Ohio
- Number of residents: 7,130
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#16. Italy
Ohio
- Number of residents: 7,736
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
Vixit // Shutterstock
#15. Nepal
Ohio
- Number of residents: 8,202
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#14. Ukraine
Ohio
- Number of residents: 9,623
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#13. Guatemala
Ohio
- Number of residents: 9,698
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#12. Russia
Ohio
- Number of residents: 9,829
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
MDOGAN // Shutterstock
#11. Somalia
Ohio
- Number of residents: 10,226
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons
#10. Ghana
Ohio
- Number of residents: 10,300
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#9. Vietnam
Ohio
- Number of residents: 12,291
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. South Korea
Ohio
- Number of residents: 12,599
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#7. United Kingdom
Ohio
- Number of residents: 12,817
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#6. Canada
Ohio
- Number of residents: 14,375
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#5. Germany
Ohio
- Number of residents: 14,432
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#4. Philippines
Ohio
- Number of residents: 15,538
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. China
Ohio
- Number of residents: 35,391
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.6%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Mexico
Ohio
- Number of residents: 45,431
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.5%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#1. India
Ohio
- Number of residents: 62,586
- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.7%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
