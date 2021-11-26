ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Biggest sources of immigrants to Ohio

By Nicole Caldwell
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0d7J3yZF00
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FVYK_0d7J3yZF00
agchinook // Shutterstock

#50. Venezuela

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,216
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2q8U_0d7J3yZF00
blk24ga // Wikicommons

#49. Liberia

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,311
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJePr_0d7J3yZF00
RossHelen // Shutterstock

#48. Albania

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,346
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0d7J3yZF00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#47. France

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,391
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziUx1_0d7J3yZF00
Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#46. Laos

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,549
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4qBT_0d7J3yZF00
neshom // Pixabay

#45. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,595
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W64q4_0d7J3yZF00
Subodh Agnihotri // Shutterstock

#44. Croatia

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,649
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 37,176
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #97 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RGsA_0d7J3yZF00
Adam Jones, Ph.D. // Wikicommons

#43. Morocco

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,766
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 78,439
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #73 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3U6p_0d7J3yZF00
Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Syria

Ohio
- Number of residents: 2,836
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irs30_0d7J3yZF00
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock

#41. Hungary

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,052
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 65,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #77 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0d7J3yZF00
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#40. Thailand

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DunWK_0d7J3yZF00
Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#39. Cambodia

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,217
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356KyY_0d7J3yZF00
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Iran

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,240
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UysnF_0d7J3yZF00
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#37. Iraq

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0d7J3yZF00
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#36. Colombia

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,331
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0d7J3yZF00
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#35. Egypt

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,365
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Tuq_0d7J3yZF00
Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#34. Greece

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0d7J3yZF00
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#33. Brazil

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M35EN_0d7J3yZF00
Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#32. Kenya

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,743
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0d7J3yZF00
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#31. Honduras

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,793
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxh1n_0d7J3yZF00
Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#30. Jordan

Ohio
- Number of residents: 3,934
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1jh1_0d7J3yZF00
Unsplash

#29. Lebanon

Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,061
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqUkJ_0d7J3yZF00
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#28. Pakistan

Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,095
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9s4C_0d7J3yZF00
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#27. Peru

Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,110
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0d7J3yZF00
PIxabay

#26. Taiwan

Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,488
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Hrs_0d7J3yZF00
byvalet // Shutterstock

#25. Jamaica

Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,590
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0d7J3yZF00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#24. Poland

Ohio
- Number of residents: 4,597
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPVBy_0d7J3yZF00
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#23. Saudi Arabia

Ohio
- Number of residents: 5,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qext_0d7J3yZF00
OpenUpEd // Flickr

#22. Nigeria

Ohio
- Number of residents: 6,162
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1LMJ_0d7J3yZF00
Pixabay

#21. Dominican Republic

Ohio
- Number of residents: 6,191
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0d7J3yZF00
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#20. El Salvador

Ohio
- Number of residents: 6,387
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfMRF_0d7J3yZF00
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#19. Romania

Ohio
- Number of residents: 6,503
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnbbG_0d7J3yZF00
Unsplash

#18. Japan

Ohio
- Number of residents: 7,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaXX5_0d7J3yZF00
neiljs // Flickr

#17. Ethiopia

Ohio
- Number of residents: 7,130
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0d7J3yZF00
Pixabay

#16. Italy

Ohio
- Number of residents: 7,736
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQf8w_0d7J3yZF00
Vixit // Shutterstock

#15. Nepal

Ohio
- Number of residents: 8,202
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbFV_0d7J3yZF00
Unsplash

#14. Ukraine

Ohio
- Number of residents: 9,623
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feku5_0d7J3yZF00
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#13. Guatemala

Ohio
- Number of residents: 9,698
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0d7J3yZF00
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#12. Russia

Ohio
- Number of residents: 9,829
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ojfpj_0d7J3yZF00
MDOGAN // Shutterstock

#11. Somalia

Ohio
- Number of residents: 10,226
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYQFu_0d7J3yZF00
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#10. Ghana

Ohio
- Number of residents: 10,300
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0d7J3yZF00
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#9. Vietnam

Ohio
- Number of residents: 12,291
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. South Korea

Ohio
- Number of residents: 12,599
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0d7J3yZF00
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. United Kingdom

Ohio
- Number of residents: 12,817
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0d7J3yZF00
Unsplash

#6. Canada

Ohio
- Number of residents: 14,375
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0d7J3yZF00
Max Pixel

#5. Germany

Ohio
- Number of residents: 14,432
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0d7J3yZF00
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#4. Philippines

Ohio
- Number of residents: 15,538
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0d7J3yZF00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

Ohio
- Number of residents: 35,391
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.6%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj3Ka_0d7J3yZF00
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mexico

Ohio
- Number of residents: 45,431
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.5%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0d7J3yZF00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#1. India

Ohio
- Number of residents: 62,586
- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.7%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

