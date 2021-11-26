Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

Biggest sources of immigrants to California

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

Pixabay

#50. Netherlands

California

- Number of residents: 17,375

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 85,161

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #69 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#49. Turkey

California

- Number of residents: 18,501

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 119,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #54 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#48. South Africa

California

- Number of residents: 19,549

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 104,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #56 most common country of origin

Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#47. Ecuador

California

- Number of residents: 21,442

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

Simon // Pixabay

#46. Australia

California

- Number of residents: 22,172

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 92,483

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #64 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#45. Poland

California

- Number of residents: 22,481

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#44. Romania

California

- Number of residents: 23,766

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#43. Ethiopia

California

- Number of residents: 24,458

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

Pedro Szekely // Flickr

#42. Portugal

California

- Number of residents: 24,570

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 171,118

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #44 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#41. Burma

California

- Number of residents: 25,835

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Syria

California

- Number of residents: 27,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 95,802

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #63 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#39. Nigeria

California

- Number of residents: 27,884

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#38. Lebanon

California

- Number of residents: 30,718

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 121,697

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #52 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#37. Italy

California

- Number of residents: 31,116

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

Wikimedia Commons

#36. Israel

California

- Number of residents: 33,224

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#35. Cuba

California

- Number of residents: 33,379

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#34. Argentina

California

- Number of residents: 34,972

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#33. Egypt

California

- Number of residents: 36,571

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

Maksym Kozlenko // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fiji

California

- Number of residents: 36,708

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 47,004

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #86 most common country of origin

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#31. Indonesia

California

- Number of residents: 39,827

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 96,229

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #62 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#30. France

California

- Number of residents: 41,041

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

Michal Knitl // Shutterstock

#29. Afghanistan

California

- Number of residents: 41,596

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 101,548

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #59 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#28. Iraq

California

- Number of residents: 43,767

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 225,038

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #38 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#27. Brazil

California

- Number of residents: 45,738

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#26. Colombia

California

- Number of residents: 46,851

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#25. Pakistan

California

- Number of residents: 50,070

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#24. Laos

California

- Number of residents: 50,375

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 181,546

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#23. Cambodia

California

- Number of residents: 52,984

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 151,066

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #46 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#22. Ukraine

California

- Number of residents: 56,119

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#21. Honduras

California

- Number of residents: 61,934

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#20. Nicaragua

California

- Number of residents: 62,317

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#19. Thailand

California

- Number of residents: 67,699

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#18. Russia

California

- Number of residents: 67,710

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

Spetsnaz1991 // Wikicommons

#17. Armenia

California

- Number of residents: 71,559

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 86,804

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #68 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#16. Peru

California

- Number of residents: 72,619

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#15. Germany

California

- Number of residents: 76,353

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hong Kong

California

- Number of residents: 103,152

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 231,275

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #36 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#13. Japan

California

- Number of residents: 106,436

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

California

- Number of residents: 128,902

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#11. Canada

California

- Number of residents: 129,491

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#10. Taiwan

California

- Number of residents: 180,595

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iran

California

- Number of residents: 206,245

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#8. Guatemala

California

- Number of residents: 281,344

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. South Korea

California

- Number of residents: 317,966

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Salvador

California

- Number of residents: 438,296

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#5. India

California

- Number of residents: 505,205

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.8%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#4. Vietnam

California

- Number of residents: 519,024

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

California

- Number of residents: 663,383

- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.3%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#2. Philippines

California

- Number of residents: 844,794

- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.0%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

California

- Number of residents: 4,076,121

- Percent of foreign born residents: 38.6%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin