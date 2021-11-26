Biggest sources of immigrants to California
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
Biggest sources of immigrants to California
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
Pixabay
#50. Netherlands
California
- Number of residents: 17,375
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#49. Turkey
California
- Number of residents: 18,501
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin
HandmadePictures // Shutterstock
#48. South Africa
California
- Number of residents: 19,549
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
Michael Shade // Wikicommons
#47. Ecuador
California
- Number of residents: 21,442
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
Simon // Pixabay
#46. Australia
California
- Number of residents: 22,172
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#45. Poland
California
- Number of residents: 22,481
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#44. Romania
California
- Number of residents: 23,766
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
neiljs // Flickr
#43. Ethiopia
California
- Number of residents: 24,458
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
Pedro Szekely // Flickr
#42. Portugal
California
- Number of residents: 24,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin
Cheng Qian // Unsplash
#41. Burma
California
- Number of residents: 25,835
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Syria
California
- Number of residents: 27,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin
OpenUpEd // Flickr
#39. Nigeria
California
- Number of residents: 27,884
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#38. Lebanon
California
- Number of residents: 30,718
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#37. Italy
California
- Number of residents: 31,116
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
Wikimedia Commons
#36. Israel
California
- Number of residents: 33,224
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
Falkenpost // Pixabay
#35. Cuba
California
- Number of residents: 33,379
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#34. Argentina
California
- Number of residents: 34,972
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#33. Egypt
California
- Number of residents: 36,571
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
Maksym Kozlenko // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Fiji
California
- Number of residents: 36,708
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 47,004
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #86 most common country of origin
Creativa Images // Shutterstock
#31. Indonesia
California
- Number of residents: 39,827
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#30. France
California
- Number of residents: 41,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
Michal Knitl // Shutterstock
#29. Afghanistan
California
- Number of residents: 41,596
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 101,548
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #59 most common country of origin
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#28. Iraq
California
- Number of residents: 43,767
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#27. Brazil
California
- Number of residents: 45,738
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#26. Colombia
California
- Number of residents: 46,851
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#25. Pakistan
California
- Number of residents: 50,070
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
Pascal Müller // Unsplash
#24. Laos
California
- Number of residents: 50,375
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
Vannrith Va // Unsplash
#23. Cambodia
California
- Number of residents: 52,984
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#22. Ukraine
California
- Number of residents: 56,119
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#21. Honduras
California
- Number of residents: 61,934
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock
#20. Nicaragua
California
- Number of residents: 62,317
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#19. Thailand
California
- Number of residents: 67,699
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#18. Russia
California
- Number of residents: 67,710
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
Spetsnaz1991 // Wikicommons
#17. Armenia
California
- Number of residents: 71,559
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 86,804
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #68 most common country of origin
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock
#16. Peru
California
- Number of residents: 72,619
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#15. Germany
California
- Number of residents: 76,353
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Hong Kong
California
- Number of residents: 103,152
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#13. Japan
California
- Number of residents: 106,436
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#12. United Kingdom
California
- Number of residents: 128,902
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#11. Canada
California
- Number of residents: 129,491
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
PIxabay
#10. Taiwan
California
- Number of residents: 180,595
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Iran
California
- Number of residents: 206,245
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#8. Guatemala
California
- Number of residents: 281,344
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. South Korea
California
- Number of residents: 317,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#6. El Salvador
California
- Number of residents: 438,296
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#5. India
California
- Number of residents: 505,205
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.8%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#4. Vietnam
California
- Number of residents: 519,024
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. China
California
- Number of residents: 663,383
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.3%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#2. Philippines
California
- Number of residents: 844,794
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.0%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Mexico
California
- Number of residents: 4,076,121
- Percent of foreign born residents: 38.6%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
Comments / 0