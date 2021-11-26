ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest sources of immigrants to California

Biggest sources of immigrants to California

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9VeS_0d7J3vv400
Pixabay

#50. Netherlands

California
- Number of residents: 17,375
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlWol_0d7J3vv400
Pixabay

#49. Turkey

California
- Number of residents: 18,501
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY9kG_0d7J3vv400
HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#48. South Africa

California
- Number of residents: 19,549
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRwAW_0d7J3vv400
Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#47. Ecuador

California
- Number of residents: 21,442
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9QOQ_0d7J3vv400
Simon // Pixabay

#46. Australia

California
- Number of residents: 22,172
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0d7J3vv400
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#45. Poland

California
- Number of residents: 22,481
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfMRF_0d7J3vv400
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#44. Romania

California
- Number of residents: 23,766
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaXX5_0d7J3vv400
neiljs // Flickr

#43. Ethiopia

California
- Number of residents: 24,458
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGwgn_0d7J3vv400
Pedro Szekely // Flickr

#42. Portugal

California
- Number of residents: 24,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnjw5_0d7J3vv400
Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#41. Burma

California
- Number of residents: 25,835
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3U6p_0d7J3vv400
Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Syria

California
- Number of residents: 27,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 95,802
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #63 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qext_0d7J3vv400
OpenUpEd // Flickr

#39. Nigeria

California
- Number of residents: 27,884
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1jh1_0d7J3vv400
Unsplash

#38. Lebanon

California
- Number of residents: 30,718
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0d7J3vv400
Pixabay

#37. Italy

California
- Number of residents: 31,116
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrQj8_0d7J3vv400
Wikimedia Commons

#36. Israel

California
- Number of residents: 33,224
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Pt1_0d7J3vv400
Falkenpost // Pixabay

#35. Cuba

California
- Number of residents: 33,379
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPeJc_0d7J3vv400
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#34. Argentina

California
- Number of residents: 34,972
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0d7J3vv400
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#33. Egypt

California
- Number of residents: 36,571
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mBjm_0d7J3vv400
Maksym Kozlenko // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fiji

California
- Number of residents: 36,708
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 47,004
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #86 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOplN_0d7J3vv400
Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#31. Indonesia

California
- Number of residents: 39,827
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0d7J3vv400
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#30. France

California
- Number of residents: 41,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEmqh_0d7J3vv400
Michal Knitl // Shutterstock

#29. Afghanistan

California
- Number of residents: 41,596
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 101,548
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #59 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UysnF_0d7J3vv400
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#28. Iraq

California
- Number of residents: 43,767
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0d7J3vv400
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#27. Brazil

California
- Number of residents: 45,738
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0d7J3vv400
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#26. Colombia

California
- Number of residents: 46,851
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqUkJ_0d7J3vv400
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#25. Pakistan

California
- Number of residents: 50,070
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziUx1_0d7J3vv400
Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#24. Laos

California
- Number of residents: 50,375
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DunWK_0d7J3vv400
Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#23. Cambodia

California
- Number of residents: 52,984
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbFV_0d7J3vv400
Unsplash

#22. Ukraine

California
- Number of residents: 56,119
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0d7J3vv400
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#21. Honduras

California
- Number of residents: 61,934
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4G3B_0d7J3vv400
Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#20. Nicaragua

California
- Number of residents: 62,317
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0d7J3vv400
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#19. Thailand

California
- Number of residents: 67,699
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0d7J3vv400
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#18. Russia

California
- Number of residents: 67,710
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxEv1_0d7J3vv400
Spetsnaz1991 // Wikicommons

#17. Armenia

California
- Number of residents: 71,559
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 86,804
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #68 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9s4C_0d7J3vv400
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#16. Peru

California
- Number of residents: 72,619
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0d7J3vv400
Max Pixel

#15. Germany

California
- Number of residents: 76,353
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yokjO_0d7J3vv400
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hong Kong

California
- Number of residents: 103,152
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnbbG_0d7J3vv400
Unsplash

#13. Japan

California
- Number of residents: 106,436
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0d7J3vv400
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

California
- Number of residents: 128,902
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0d7J3vv400
Unsplash

#11. Canada

California
- Number of residents: 129,491
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0d7J3vv400
PIxabay

#10. Taiwan

California
- Number of residents: 180,595
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356KyY_0d7J3vv400
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iran

California
- Number of residents: 206,245
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#8. Guatemala

California
- Number of residents: 281,344
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0d7J3vv400
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. South Korea

California
- Number of residents: 317,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0d7J3vv400
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Salvador

California
- Number of residents: 438,296
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0d7J3vv400
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#5. India

California
- Number of residents: 505,205
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.8%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0d7J3vv400
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#4. Vietnam

California
- Number of residents: 519,024
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0d7J3vv400
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. China

California
- Number of residents: 663,383
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.3%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0d7J3vv400
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#2. Philippines

California
- Number of residents: 844,794
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.0%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj3Ka_0d7J3vv400
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

California
- Number of residents: 4,076,121
- Percent of foreign born residents: 38.6%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

Comments / 0

