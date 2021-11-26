Biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. Lebanon
Alabama
- Number of residents: 366
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin
#49. Dominican Republic
Alabama
- Number of residents: 396
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#48. Egypt
Alabama
- Number of residents: 399
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#47. Kuwait
Alabama
- Number of residents: 400
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 33,788
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #102 most common country of origin
#46. Bahamas
Alabama
- Number of residents: 418
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 33,698
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #103 most common country of origin
#45. Trinidad and Tobago
Alabama
- Number of residents: 425
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
#44. Italy
Alabama
- Number of residents: 439
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#43. Australia
Alabama
- Number of residents: 452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin
#42. Ethiopia
Alabama
- Number of residents: 458
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#41. Ecuador
Alabama
- Number of residents: 459
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
#40. Nicaragua
Alabama
- Number of residents: 466
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
#39. Zimbabwe
Alabama
- Number of residents: 506
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 24,144
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #114 most common country of origin
#38. Turkey
Alabama
- Number of residents: 623
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin
#37. Cambodia
Alabama
- Number of residents: 635
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin
#36. Portugal
Alabama
- Number of residents: 638
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin
#35. Romania
Alabama
- Number of residents: 692
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
#34. Nepal
Alabama
- Number of residents: 720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
#33. South Africa
Alabama
- Number of residents: 726
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
#32. Laos
Alabama
- Number of residents: 786
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
#31. Bangladesh
Alabama
- Number of residents: 846
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
#30. Taiwan
Alabama
- Number of residents: 855
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#29. France
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,054
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#28. Iran
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,085
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#27. Peru
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,108
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#26. Brazil
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,122
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#25. Venezuela
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,240
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
#24. Ukraine
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,243
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#23. Russia
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,247
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#22. Kenya
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,329
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
#21. Colombia
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,411
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#20. Cuba
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#19. Panama
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,472
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin
#18. Haiti
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#17. Thailand
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,532
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
#16. Nigeria
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,732
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#15. Japan
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,791
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#14. Pakistan
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,851
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#13. Jamaica
Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,971
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#12. El Salvador
Alabama
- Number of residents: 2,315
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
#11. Canada
Alabama
- Number of residents: 3,241
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#10. Honduras
Alabama
- Number of residents: 3,970
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
#9. United Kingdom
Alabama
- Number of residents: 4,402
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#8. Philippines
Alabama
- Number of residents: 5,115
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#7. Vietnam
Alabama
- Number of residents: 6,028
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#6. Germany
Alabama
- Number of residents: 6,259
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.6%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#5. China
Alabama
- Number of residents: 8,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.0%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#4. South Korea
Alabama
- Number of residents: 9,889
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#3. India
Alabama
- Number of residents: 10,199
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.9%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
#2. Guatemala
Alabama
- Number of residents: 14,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.1%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#1. Mexico
Alabama
- Number of residents: 49,052
- Percent of foreign born residents: 28.4%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
