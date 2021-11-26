ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama

By Nicole Caldwell
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

Biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

Unsplash

#50. Lebanon

Alabama
- Number of residents: 366
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#49. Dominican Republic

Alabama
- Number of residents: 396
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#48. Egypt

Alabama
- Number of residents: 399
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

Maryam // Wikicommons

#47. Kuwait

Alabama
- Number of residents: 400
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 33,788
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #102 most common country of origin

Fernando Jorge // Unsplash

#46. Bahamas

Alabama
- Number of residents: 418
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 33,698
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #103 most common country of origin

Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#45. Trinidad and Tobago

Alabama
- Number of residents: 425
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#44. Italy

Alabama
- Number of residents: 439
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

Simon // Pixabay

#43. Australia

Alabama
- Number of residents: 452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#42. Ethiopia

Alabama
- Number of residents: 458
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#41. Ecuador

Alabama
- Number of residents: 459
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#40. Nicaragua

Alabama
- Number of residents: 466
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin

Jalo // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Zimbabwe

Alabama
- Number of residents: 506
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 24,144
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #114 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#38. Turkey

Alabama
- Number of residents: 623
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#37. Cambodia

Alabama
- Number of residents: 635
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

Pedro Szekely // Flickr

#36. Portugal

Alabama
- Number of residents: 638
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#35. Romania

Alabama
- Number of residents: 692
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#34. Nepal

Alabama
- Number of residents: 720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#33. South Africa

Alabama
- Number of residents: 726
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#32. Laos

Alabama
- Number of residents: 786
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#31. Bangladesh

Alabama
- Number of residents: 846
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#30. Taiwan

Alabama
- Number of residents: 855
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#29. France

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,054
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Iran

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,085
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#27. Peru

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,108
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#26. Brazil

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,122
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#25. Venezuela

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,240
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#24. Ukraine

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,243
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#23. Russia

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,247
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#22. Kenya

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,329
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#21. Colombia

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,411
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#20. Cuba

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Panama

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,472
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Haiti

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#17. Thailand

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,532
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#16. Nigeria

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,732
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#15. Japan

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,791
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#14. Pakistan

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,851
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#13. Jamaica

Alabama
- Number of residents: 1,971
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#12. El Salvador

Alabama
- Number of residents: 2,315
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#11. Canada

Alabama
- Number of residents: 3,241
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#10. Honduras

Alabama
- Number of residents: 3,970
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#9. United Kingdom

Alabama
- Number of residents: 4,402
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

#8. Philippines

Alabama
- Number of residents: 5,115
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#7. Vietnam

Alabama
- Number of residents: 6,028
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#6. Germany

Alabama
- Number of residents: 6,259
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.6%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. China

Alabama
- Number of residents: 8,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.0%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. South Korea

Alabama
- Number of residents: 9,889
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#3. India

Alabama
- Number of residents: 10,199
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.9%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#2. Guatemala

Alabama
- Number of residents: 14,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 8.1%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

Alabama
- Number of residents: 49,052
- Percent of foreign born residents: 28.4%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

