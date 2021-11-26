ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biggest sources of immigrants to Texas

By Nicole Caldwell
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

OpenUpEd // Flickr

Biggest sources of immigrants to Texas

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

GoodFreePhotos

#50. Malaysia

Texas
- Number of residents: 8,018
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 76,521
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#49. Saudi Arabia

Texas
- Number of residents: 8,352
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#48. Turkey

Texas
- Number of residents: 8,383
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#47. Spain

Texas
- Number of residents: 8,924
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin

Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#46. Cambodia

Texas
- Number of residents: 8,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Hong Kong

Texas
- Number of residents: 9,179
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin

Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#44. Ecuador

Texas
- Number of residents: 9,274
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#43. Laos

Texas
- Number of residents: 9,523
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#42. Lebanon

Texas
- Number of residents: 9,531
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#41. South Africa

Texas
- Number of residents: 9,537
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#40. France

Texas
- Number of residents: 9,890
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

Dorymam // Cameroon

#39. Cameroon

Texas
- Number of residents: 9,975
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin

Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#38. Trinidad and Tobago

Texas
- Number of residents: 10,434
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Panama

Texas
- Number of residents: 10,523
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#36. Argentina

Texas
- Number of residents: 11,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#35. Dominican Republic

Texas
- Number of residents: 11,143
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#34. Egypt

Texas
- Number of residents: 11,376
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#33. Ghana

Texas
- Number of residents: 11,961
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#32. Burma

Texas
- Number of residents: 13,834
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#31. Thailand

Texas
- Number of residents: 14,471
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#30. Russia

Texas
- Number of residents: 15,224
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#29. Japan

Texas
- Number of residents: 15,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#28. Bangladesh

Texas
- Number of residents: 15,695
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#27. Jamaica

Texas
- Number of residents: 16,319
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#26. Nicaragua

Texas
- Number of residents: 17,957
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#25. Brazil

Texas
- Number of residents: 19,897
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#24. Kenya

Texas
- Number of residents: 20,024
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#23. Peru

Texas
- Number of residents: 20,259
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#22. Nepal

Texas
- Number of residents: 21,169
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#21. Iraq

Texas
- Number of residents: 21,392
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#20. Ethiopia

Texas
- Number of residents: 21,459
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Iran

Texas
- Number of residents: 28,839
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#18. Taiwan

Texas
- Number of residents: 29,992
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#17. Germany

Texas
- Number of residents: 35,795
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#16. Venezuela

Texas
- Number of residents: 42,462
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. United Kingdom

Texas
- Number of residents: 48,097
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#14. Colombia

Texas
- Number of residents: 48,373
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#13. Canada

Texas
- Number of residents: 50,872
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. South Korea

Texas
- Number of residents: 54,643
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#11. Cuba

Texas
- Number of residents: 55,265
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#10. Pakistan

Texas
- Number of residents: 57,816
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#9. Guatemala

Texas
- Number of residents: 76,487
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

#8. Nigeria

Texas
- Number of residents: 81,621
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#7. Philippines

Texas
- Number of residents: 102,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. China

Texas
- Number of residents: 108,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#5. Honduras

Texas
- Number of residents: 119,739
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#4. Vietnam

Texas
- Number of residents: 178,182
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#3. El Salvador

Texas
- Number of residents: 213,358
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Texas
- Number of residents: 271,377
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.6%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

Texas
- Number of residents: 2,516,737
- Percent of foreign born residents: 52.3%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

