Biggest sources of immigrants to South Carolina

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Portugal

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 686

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 171,118

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #44 most common country of origin

#49. Ethiopia

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 789

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

#48. Bolivia

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 797

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 78,927

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #72 most common country of origin

#47. Pakistan

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 814

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

#46. Nicaragua

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 833

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

#45. Haiti

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 846

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

#44. Israel

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 851

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

#43. Liberia

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 854

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 87,991

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #67 most common country of origin

#42. Burma

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 958

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

#41. Egypt

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,000

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

#40. Nigeria

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,054

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

#39. Iran

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,056

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

#38. Laos

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,094

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 181,546

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

#37. Argentina

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,145

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

#36. Greece

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,154

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 129,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #51 most common country of origin

#35. Taiwan

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,203

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

#34. Spain

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,217

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 115,113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #55 most common country of origin

#33. Cambodia

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,248

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 151,066

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #46 most common country of origin

#32. Panama

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,277

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 103,299

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #58 most common country of origin

#31. Italy

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,310

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

#30. Trinidad and Tobago

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,334

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 230,035

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

#29. South Africa

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,373

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 104,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #56 most common country of origin

#28. Costa Rica

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,503

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 88,084

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #66 most common country of origin

#27. Romania

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,539

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

#26. Poland

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,618

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

#25. Dominican Republic

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

#24. Peru

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,696

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

#23. France

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,834

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

#22. Venezuela

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,845

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

#21. Ecuador

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,915

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

#20. Thailand

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 1,965

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

#19. Japan

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 2,110

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

#18. Ukraine

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 2,694

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

#17. Cuba

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 3,504

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

#16. Russia

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 3,522

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

#15. El Salvador

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 3,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

#14. Brazil

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 3,709

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

#13. South Korea

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 4,613

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

#12. Jamaica

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 4,747

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

#11. Vietnam

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 6,408

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

#10. Canada

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 8,353

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

#9. Guatemala

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 8,922

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

#8. Colombia

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 9,121

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.6%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

#7. Germany

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 9,236

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

#6. China

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 9,447

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

#5. United Kingdom

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 10,020

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

#4. Honduras

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 10,447

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

#3. Philippines

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 10,663

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

#2. India

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 14,286

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.7%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

#1. Mexico

South Carolina

- Number of residents: 65,766

- Percent of foreign born residents: 26.0%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin