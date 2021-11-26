ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biggest sources of immigrants to South Carolina

By Nicole Caldwell
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGwgn_0d7J3YoT00
Pedro Szekely // Flickr

#50. Portugal

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 686
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaXX5_0d7J3YoT00
neiljs // Flickr

#49. Ethiopia

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 789
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlJkL_0d7J3YoT00
Tobias Jelskov // Unsplash

#48. Bolivia

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 797
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 78,927
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #72 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqUkJ_0d7J3YoT00
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#47. Pakistan

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 814
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4G3B_0d7J3YoT00
Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#46. Nicaragua

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 833
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23quqN_0d7J3YoT00
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Haiti

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 846
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrQj8_0d7J3YoT00
Wikimedia Commons

#44. Israel

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 851
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2q8U_0d7J3YoT00
blk24ga // Wikicommons

#43. Liberia

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 854
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnjw5_0d7J3YoT00
Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#42. Burma

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 958
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0d7J3YoT00
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#41. Egypt

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qext_0d7J3YoT00
OpenUpEd // Flickr

#40. Nigeria

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,054
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356KyY_0d7J3YoT00
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Iran

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,056
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziUx1_0d7J3YoT00
Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#38. Laos

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,094
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPeJc_0d7J3YoT00
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#37. Argentina

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,145
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Tuq_0d7J3YoT00
Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#36. Greece

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,154
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0d7J3YoT00
PIxabay

#35. Taiwan

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,203
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apY9q_0d7J3YoT00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#34. Spain

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,217
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DunWK_0d7J3YoT00
Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#33. Cambodia

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,248
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McqnM_0d7J3YoT00
SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#32. Panama

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,277
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0d7J3YoT00
Pixabay

#31. Italy

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,310
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJxkK_0d7J3YoT00
Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#30. Trinidad and Tobago

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,334
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY9kG_0d7J3YoT00
HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#29. South Africa

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,373
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmkyH_0d7J3YoT00
Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#28. Costa Rica

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,503
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 88,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #66 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfMRF_0d7J3YoT00
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#27. Romania

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,539
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0d7J3YoT00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#26. Poland

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,618
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1LMJ_0d7J3YoT00
Pixabay

#25. Dominican Republic

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9s4C_0d7J3YoT00
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#24. Peru

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,696
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0d7J3YoT00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#23. France

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,834
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FVYK_0d7J3YoT00
agchinook // Shutterstock

#22. Venezuela

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,845
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRwAW_0d7J3YoT00
Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#21. Ecuador

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,915
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0d7J3YoT00
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#20. Thailand

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 1,965
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnbbG_0d7J3YoT00
Unsplash

#19. Japan

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 2,110
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbFV_0d7J3YoT00
Unsplash

#18. Ukraine

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 2,694
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Pt1_0d7J3YoT00
Falkenpost // Pixabay

#17. Cuba

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 3,504
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0d7J3YoT00
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#16. Russia

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 3,522
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0d7J3YoT00
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#15. El Salvador

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 3,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0d7J3YoT00
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#14. Brazil

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 3,709
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0d7J3YoT00
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. South Korea

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 4,613
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Hrs_0d7J3YoT00
byvalet // Shutterstock

#12. Jamaica

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 4,747
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0d7J3YoT00
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#11. Vietnam

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 6,408
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0d7J3YoT00
Unsplash

#10. Canada

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 8,353
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feku5_0d7J3YoT00
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#9. Guatemala

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 8,922
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#8. Colombia

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 9,121
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.6%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0d7J3YoT00
Max Pixel

#7. Germany

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 9,236
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0d7J3YoT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. China

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 9,447
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0d7J3YoT00
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#5. United Kingdom

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 10,020
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0d7J3YoT00
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#4. Honduras

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 10,447
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.1%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0d7J3YoT00
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#3. Philippines

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 10,663
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0d7J3YoT00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 14,286
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.7%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jj3Ka_0d7J3YoT00
Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mexico

South Carolina
- Number of residents: 65,766
- Percent of foreign born residents: 26.0%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

